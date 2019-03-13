Families invited to watch Irish dance performance at Please Touch Museum

Philadelphia's annual St. Patrick's Day parade was last weekend, but there's another family-friendly event coming up to celebrate the holiday.

On Sunday, March 17, there will be an Irish dance performance by the Coyle School of Irish Dance at the Please Touch Museum.

The dancers will show off the traditional dance form from Ireland at noon and 2 p.m.



Families are invited to the St. Patrick's Day celebration and to explore the museum's two floors of interactive fun. Kids can ride the carousel, pretend grocery shop, imagine they're on a camping trip, float boats down an indoor river and much more.

General admission is $19 for both children and adults. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Sunday, March 17

$19 general admission for children and adults

Please Touch Museum

4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.