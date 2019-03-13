More Events:

March 13, 2019

Families invited to watch Irish dance performance at Please Touch Museum

Here's a fun way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with your little ones

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly St. Patrick's Day
Irish dancer PA Images/Sipa USA

A dancer in the Girls 12-13 competition takes part in the 48th World Irish Dancing Championships at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow.

Philadelphia's annual St. Patrick's Day parade was last weekend, but there's another family-friendly event coming up to celebrate the holiday.

On Sunday, March 17, there will be an Irish dance performance by the Coyle School of Irish Dance at the Please Touch Museum.

RELATED: Cooking class at Pizzeria Vetri lets kids be chefs | Theme for 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show revealed | Please Touch Museum's new exhibit explores Muslim cultures in Philly and the world

The dancers will show off the traditional dance form from Ireland at noon and 2 p.m.

Families are invited to the St. Patrick's Day celebration and to explore the museum's two floors of interactive fun. Kids can ride the carousel, pretend grocery shop, imagine they're on a camping trip, float boats down an indoor river and much more.

General admission is $19 for both children and adults. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

St. Patrick's Day at Please Touch Museum

Sunday, March 17
$19 general admission for children and adults
Please Touch Museum
4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Family-Friendly St. Patrick's Day Philadelphia Please Touch Museum

