Fantasy football line up advice: Start Daniel Jones, Ty'Son Williams, sit Michael Pittman in Week 3

It's time, once again, to decide who to start on your fantasy team.

Some decisions aren't really decisions — like tagging Christian McCaffrey or Tom Brady to be in your starting lineup. But others are more agonizing, and difficult.

We are here to help.

As we do every week, we've laid out a player at every position who you are probably on the fence about that we recommend starting, and sitting in Week 3.

Take a look:

Quarterback

Start: Daniel Jones, Giants

Daniel Jones, for all his faults, is emerging as a legitimate dual-threat quarterback, which makes him a fantasy option each and every week. He leads New York with 188 rushing yards on 15 attempts this season, and throw in his 319 passing yards per game and no turnovers (yet), and you have a pretty appealing player. Fire him up in Week 3 against an Atlanta team that looks like a bottom three team this year.

Sit: Justin Fields, Bears

If you are a savvy drafter, you sneakily snagged Fields (or one of the other rookie quarterbacks) late in your draft and have been waiting for this moment. But perhaps you should hang back to at least see how Fields handles his NFL debut before you toss him in your starting lineup. The wait and see should continue.

Running back

Start: Ty'Son Williams, Ravens

Starting the year fourth on the Ravens depth chart, and vying against big name running backs like Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray for carries, he has averaged 6.5 yards per carry on 22 totes so far and could be in line for a bigger workload once the Ravens finally have a lead to protect. He's a worthy RB2 starter this week.

Sit: Mark Ingram III, Phillip Lindsay, Davis Johnson, Texans

Ingram is, in theory, an appealing option, as he has paced Houston running backs so far this season with 40 rushes. But the team's running backs have combined for a putrid 2.8 yards per carry, and it could get worse from here as the team will rely on Davis Mills under center. Avoid the Texans offense for now.

Wide receiver

Start: Mike Williams, Chargers

If you have Mike Williams on your bench, still, you're not paying attention. The wideout has emerged as Justin Herbert's favorite target in L.A. and has averaged 11 targets, 7.5 catches and 87 yards per game. He also has a pair of touchdowns so far this season. Against the Chiefs, Williams is a WR3 or FLEX option all day long, with a high floor.

Sit: Michael Pittman Jr., Colts

It might be best to stay away from the Indianapolis receivers this week, regardless of who starts. If it's Carson Wentz, well, it's going to be a Wentz pushing through two injured ankles that will impact his ability to move in the pocket. If it's Jacob Eason, well, he's an unknown and we have no real evidence of what he'd be like as a starter in a real NFL game. It could also be career backup Brett Hundley under center. No thanks.

Tight end

Start: Robert Tonyan, Packers

In a very hit-or-miss tight end landscape, Tonyan is among those who could give you 20 points or 2 points any given week. But with Aaron Rodgers firing on all cylinders right now, it makes sense to roll with a tight end who is apart of an offense that can put up points like Green Bay's.

Sit: Mike Gesicki, Dolphins

The Dolphins will have a new quarterback in Week 3 with Tua Tagovailoa out with a rib injury. Jacoby Brissett is a serviceable starter, but Gesicki has yet to prove he's a reliable option and he is not particularly a big play kind of guy. He is touchdown or bust against the Raiders.

