Fantasy football Week 12 start/sit advice: Start Diontae Johnson, Taysom Hill, sit David Montgomery, Tee Higgins

It's crunch time, and with two weeks left in most fantasy football leagues' regular seasons, this week could be do-or-die for your team.

With no bye weeks in play, it actually may be harder to pull the right levers and start the right lineup this week, with more options available and more variables at play.

As we do every week, we've pinpointed a player at each position we recommend starting and sitting in Week 12 — which starts with three Thanksgiving Day games on Thursday. We are highlighting fringe players, not no-brainers (yes, you should start Davante Adams this week, duh).

Without further ado, here are some players to try and start and sit, if possible, in Week 12:

Quarterback

Start: Taysom Hill, Saints (vs. Broncos)

For those of you who started Hill last week, as a tight end, mad props. This week he's officially in fantasy as a quarterback — but that doesn't mean he isn't a smart play. The run-happy quarterback had 10 of them last week with two touchdowns, and scored the fifth most points of any fantasy QB. The Broncos are a middle-of-the-road defense against quarterbacks, but the versatility and running ability of Hill makes him an attractive start for anyone lacking a bonafide everyday quarterback.

Sit: Ryan Tannehill, Titans (vs. Colts)

The Colts boast one of the best defenses in football and Tannehill has had production slip in recent weeks, as he's failed to crack the top 12 in points scored as a QB in four of the last five weeks. Two weeks ago against Indianapolis, Tannehill threw for just 147 yards and barely completed half his passes. Keep him on the bench if you have a better option.

Running back

Start: Salvon Ahmed, Dolphins (vs. Jets)

The Jets are bad (though they aren't the worst team against the run) and the Dolphins showed last week, despite the return of Matt Brieda, Ahmed is their RB1, and he is expected to get the lion's share of carries against New York. With so much uncertainty regarding other backfields and COVID issues (like with the Ravens), Ahmed is a safe bet to get a reasonable number of carries in Week 12 — especially if Miami opens up a lead, as they should against the NFL's worst team.

Sit: David Montgomery, Bears (vs. Packers)

Montgomery is coming off missing two weeks due to injury, which is a good feeling for a fantasy owner who has him on their IR. But starting him is a mistake this week. For one, even a totally healthy Montgomery only cracked the top 20 for fantasy running backs three times this year in nine tries. Montgomery has never eclipsed 90 yards this season and has just two total touchdowns. The only way a start pays off is if Montgomery manages to score a touchdown, something the Bears haven't done much of lately. Avoid Montgomery, fresh off a concussion, if you can.





Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

Wide receiver

Start: Diontae Johnson, Steelers (vs. Ravens)

The problem with a team having three (potentially) stud wide receivers, is that there is often times no way to predict which guy will break out each week. One week it was Chase Claypool, the next JuJu Smith-Schuster. But, finally as we head into Week 12, it looks like there is a can't-miss fantasy starter on the team now in Johnson. With Smith-Schuster listed as limited heading into Sunday (the game was moved from Thanksgiving), the other weapons for Ben Roethlisberger could be even more valuable. As if that's even possible for Johnson, who has fired off 77 yards or more in four of his last five starts, and over 100 (including 12 catches last week), over his last two. He could be a no-brainer start the rest of the way.

Sit: Tee Higgins, Bengals (vs. Giants)

Few will see their stats ruined more by Joe Burrow's season-ending injury than Higgins, who was heading toward a breakout year but will now catch passes from surprise practice squader-turned-starter Brandon Allen, slated to start in Week 12. It would be hard to trust anyone on the Bengals offense now with so much unknown about how their new quarterback will play, and Higgins owners should stash him and hope for the best.

Tight end

Start: Robert Tonyan, Packers (vs. Bears)

Tonyan was the fifth best tight end last week, and has some momentum heading into a primetime game against a Bears team that is starting to slip out of contention. Last week, Tonyan had five catches including one for a score. Chicago is a bottom NFL team at stopping tight ends — so with the pickin's slim at the position Tonyan is a playable option in Week 12.

Sit: Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett, Rams (vs. 49ers)

The top duo of tight ends for the Rams combined for just nine targets last week, continuing a trend frustrating to most fantasy owners of each. Neither is a go-to tight end No. 1 for Los Angeles, and output from either would be dependent on a touchdown. Avoid them against a Niners defense that is actually pretty good against tight ends.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports