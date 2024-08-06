Fantasy football running back rankings for 2024

There are very few sure things in the running back category anymore.

A position that once dominated the first round of fantasy drafts, beyond Christian McCaffrey, is really a crap shoot. Will Breece Hall take the next step and be the second-best running back in football, as he's being drafted right now? Will Bijan Robinson get the touches to be a workhorse? Will Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry dominate in new uniforms?

As we've done every season here at PhillyVoice, we've ranked the top 50 running backs to give you a different perspective from the rankings out there at ESPN, Yahoo! and other outlets.

Here's a look at them:

Rank Player Team 1 Christian McCaffrey SF 2 Breece Hall NYJ 3 Bijan Robinson

ATL 4 Jonathan Taylor

IND 5 Derrick Henry BAL 6 Saquon Barkley PHI 7 Jahmyr Gibbs

DET 8 Kyren Williams LAR 9 Travis Etienne JAX 10 De'Von Achane MIA 11 Joe Mixon

HOU 12 James Cook

BUF 13 Isiah Pacheco KC 14 Josh Jacobs

GB 15 Kenneth Walker III

SEA 16 David Montgomery

DET 17 Alvin Kamara

NO 18 James Conner

ARI 19 Rashaad White

TB 20 Rhamondre Stevenson

NE 21 Najee Harris

PIT 22 Aaron Jones

MIN 23 Tony Pollard

TEN 24 Raheem Mostert

MIA 25 D'Andre Swift

CHI 26 Brian Robinson Jr.

WAS 27 Zamir White

LV 28 Zack Moss CIN 29 Devin Singletary

NYG 30 Jaylen Warren PIT 31 Gus Edwards

LAC 32 Javonte Williams

DEN 33 Nick Chubb

CLE 34 Jonathan Brooks CAR 35 Chase Brown

CIN 36 Austin Ekeler WAS 37 Tyjae Spears

TEN 38 Jarome Ford

CLE 39 Trey Benson ARI 40 Blake Corum LAR 41 Ezekiel Elliott

DAL 42 Rico Dowdle DAL 43 Zach Charbonnet

SEA 44 Tyler Allgeier

ATL 45 Chubba Hubbard CAR 46

Khalil Herbert CHI 47 A.J. Dillon GB 48 Antonio Gibson

NE 49 Ty Chandler MIN 50 MarShawn Lloyd

GB





Fantasy Football Rankings, 2024

