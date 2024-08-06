More Sports:

August 06, 2024

Fantasy football running back rankings for 2024

A look at the top running backs heading into the new fantasy football season.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Breece-Hall-Eagles-Jets-Week-6-NFL-2023.jpg Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles had a hard time tackling Breece Hall last season.

There are very few sure things in the running back category anymore.

A position that once dominated the first round of fantasy drafts, beyond Christian McCaffrey, is really a crap shoot. Will Breece Hall take the next step and be the second-best running back in football, as he's being drafted right now? Will Bijan Robinson get the touches to be a workhorse? Will Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry dominate in new uniforms?

As we've done every season here at PhillyVoice, we've ranked the top 50 running backs to give you a different perspective from the rankings out there at ESPN, Yahoo! and other outlets.

Here's a look at them:

RankPlayerTeam
1Christian McCaffreySF
2Breece HallNYJ
3Bijan Robinson
ATL
4Jonathan Taylor
IND
5Derrick HenryBAL
6Saquon BarkleyPHI
7Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
8Kyren WilliamsLAR
9Travis EtienneJAX
10De'Von AchaneMIA
11Joe Mixon
HOU
12James Cook
BUF
13Isiah PachecoKC
14Josh Jacobs
GB
15Kenneth Walker III
SEA
16David Montgomery
DET
17Alvin Kamara
NO
18James Conner
ARI
19Rashaad White
TB
20Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
21Najee Harris
PIT
22Aaron Jones
MIN
23Tony Pollard
TEN
24Raheem Mostert
MIA
25D'Andre Swift
CHI
26Brian Robinson Jr.
WAS
27Zamir White
LV
28Zack MossCIN
29Devin Singletary
NYG
30Jaylen WarrenPIT
31Gus Edwards
LAC
32Javonte Williams
DEN
33Nick Chubb
CLE
34Jonathan BrooksCAR
35Chase Brown
CIN
36Austin EkelerWAS
37Tyjae Spears
TEN
38Jarome Ford
CLE
39Trey BensonARI
40Blake CorumLAR
41Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
42Rico DowdleDAL
43Zach Charbonnet
SEA
44Tyler Allgeier
ATL
45Chubba HubbardCAR
46
Khalil HerbertCHI
47A.J. DillonGB
48Antonio Gibson
NE
49Ty ChandlerMIN
50MarShawn Lloyd
GB

