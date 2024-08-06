Fantasy football running back rankings for 2024

August 06, 2024
There are very few sure things in the running back category anymore.
A position that once dominated the first round of fantasy drafts, beyond Christian McCaffrey, is really a crap shoot. Will Breece Hall take the next step and be the second-best running back in football, as he's being drafted right now? Will Bijan Robinson get the touches to be a workhorse? Will Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry dominate in new uniforms?
As we've done every season here at PhillyVoice, we've ranked the top 50 running backs to give you a different perspective from the rankings out there at ESPN, Yahoo! and other outlets.
Here's a look at them:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|2
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|4
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|5
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|6
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|7
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|8
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|9
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|10
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|11
|Joe Mixon
|HOU
|12
|James Cook
|BUF
|13
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|14
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|15
|Kenneth Walker III
|SEA
|16
|David Montgomery
|DET
|17
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|18
|James Conner
|ARI
|19
|Rashaad White
|TB
|20
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|21
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|22
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|23
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|24
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|25
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|26
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|WAS
|27
|Zamir White
|LV
|28
|Zack Moss
|CIN
|29
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|30
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|31
|Gus Edwards
|LAC
|32
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|33
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|34
|Jonathan Brooks
|CAR
|35
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|36
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|37
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|38
|Jarome Ford
|CLE
|39
|Trey Benson
|ARI
|40
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|41
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|42
|Rico Dowdle
|DAL
|43
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|44
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|45
|Chubba Hubbard
|CAR
|46
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|47
|A.J. Dillon
|GB
|48
|Antonio Gibson
|NE
|49
|Ty Chandler
|MIN
|50
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
