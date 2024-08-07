Fantasy football wide receiver rankings 2024

August 07, 2024
The wide receiver position in fantasy football is extremely deep, with drafts on the horizon ahead of the 2024 season.
What does the landscape look like heading into your upcoming fantasy draft? Here's a look at our newest rankings, a different resource you can use in contrast to those from ESPN, Yahoo! and other fantasy football news outlets.
Our own top 60 heading into fantasy football season:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|4
|J'Marr Chase
|CIN
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|6
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|7
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|8
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|9
|Chris Olave
|NO
|10
|Davante Adams
|LV
|11
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|12
|Mike Evans
|TB
|13
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|14
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|15
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|16
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|17
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|18
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|19
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|20
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|21
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|22
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|23
|Stefon Diggs
|HOU
|24
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|25
|Drake London
|ATL
|26
|Tank Dell
|HOU
|27
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|28
|George Pickens
|PIT
|29
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|30
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|31
|Christian Kirk
|JAX
|32
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|33
|Keenan Allen
|CHI
|34
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|35
|Dionte Johnson
|CAR
|36
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|37
|DeAndre Hopkins
|TEN
|38
|Marquise Brown
|KC
|39
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|40
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|41
|Christian Watson
|GB
|42
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|43
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|44
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|45
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|46
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|47
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|48
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WAS
|49
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|50
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|51
|Josh Palmer
|LAC
|52
|Mike Williams
|NYJ
|53
|Curtis Samuel
|BUF
|54
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|55
|Brandin Cooks
|DAL
|56
|Jacobi Meyers
|LV
|57
|Rashid Shaheed
|NO
|58
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|59
|Johan Dotson
|CAR
|60
|Gabriel Davis
|JAX
