More Sports:

August 07, 2024

Fantasy football wide receiver rankings 2024

Take a look at our list before you draft.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
Tyreek-Hill-Dolphins-injury_101022_USAT Katie Stratman/USA Today Sports

Tyreek Hill had some spectacular games last season.

The wide receiver position in fantasy football is extremely deep, with drafts on the horizon ahead of the 2024 season.

What does the landscape look like heading into your upcoming fantasy draft? Here's a look at our newest rankings, a different resource you can use in contrast to those from ESPN, Yahoo! and other fantasy football news outlets.

Our own top 60 heading into fantasy football season:

RankPlayerTeam
 1Tyreek HillMIA
 2CeeDee LambDAL
 3Justin Jefferson
MIN
 4J'Marr Chase
CIN
 5Amon-Ra St. BrownDET
 6A.J. Brown
PHI
 7Garrett Wilson
NYJ
 8Deebo Samuel
SF
 9Chris OlaveNO
 10Davante Adams
LV
11DK Metcalf
SEA
12Mike EvansTB
13Puka NacuaLAR
14Nico CollinsHOU
15Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
16Jaylen Waddle
MIA
17DJ Moore
CHI
18Cooper KuppLAR
19DeVonta SmithPHI
20Amari CooperCLE
21Tee Higgins
CIN
22Michael Pittman Jr.IND
23Stefon DiggsHOU
24Brandon AiyukSF
25Drake London
ATL
26Tank DellHOU
27Malik NabersNYG
28George PickensPIT
29Terry McLaurin
WAS
30Zay Flowers
BAL
31Christian Kirk
JAX
32Calvin RidleyTEN
33Keenan Allen
CHI
34Chris Godwin
TB
35Dionte JohnsonCAR
36Jayden ReedGB
37DeAndre Hopkins
TEN
38Marquise BrownKC
39Rashee Rice
KC
40Xavier WorthyKC
41Christian Watson
GB
42Ladd McConkeyLAC
43Rome Odunze
CHI
44Jordan Addison
MIN
45Jameson Williams
DET
46Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
47Courtland Sutton
DEN
48Brian Thomas Jr.
WAS
49Keon Coleman
BUF
50Tyler Lockett
SEA
51Josh PalmerLAC
52Mike WilliamsNYJ
53Curtis Samuel
BUF
54Romeo Doubs
GB
55Brandin Cooks
DAL
56Jacobi MeyersLV
57Rashid Shaheed
NO
58Jerry Jeudy
DEN
59Johan Dotson
CAR
60Gabriel Davis
JAX

Fantasy Football Rankings, 2024
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia DeVonta Smith AJ Brown

Videos

Featured

Limited - Weather proof wows

New Jersey in any-weather fun: it's one indoor wow after another
Limited - Cape May County - Sailboat

The Jersey Cape has an exciting lineup of events scheduled for August

Just In

Must Read

2024 Election

Gov. Shapiro proclaims Harris, Walz are for 'real freedom'
Harris Walz Philly

Sponsored

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results
Limited - Temple Health - Dr Soans Talking with Patient

Women's Health

Depression worsens the likelihood of surviving breast cancer, study finds
breast cancer depression

Video Games

City councilmember says Philly can be hub for video game industry
Localhost PHL Gaming

Sixers

Sixers Eastern Conference preview: Will the Cavaliers' bet on talent pay off?
Mitchell Garland 8.5.24

Family-Friendly

Fashion District to host 'Back-2-School' event for families
Fashion District school

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved