Fantasy football wide receiver rankings 2024

The wide receiver position in fantasy football is extremely deep, with drafts on the horizon ahead of the 2024 season.

What does the landscape look like heading into your upcoming fantasy draft? Here's a look at our newest rankings, a different resource you can use in contrast to those from ESPN, Yahoo! and other fantasy football news outlets.



Our own top 60 heading into fantasy football season:

Rank Player Team 1 Tyreek Hill MIA 2 CeeDee Lamb DAL 3 Justin Jefferson

MIN 4 J'Marr Chase

CIN 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 6 A.J. Brown

PHI 7 Garrett Wilson

NYJ 8 Deebo Samuel

SF 9 Chris Olave NO 10 Davante Adams

LV 11 DK Metcalf

SEA 12 Mike Evans TB

13 Puka Nacua LAR 14 Nico Collins HOU 15 Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI 16 Jaylen Waddle

MIA 17 DJ Moore

CHI 18 Cooper Kupp LAR 19 DeVonta Smith PHI 20 Amari Cooper CLE 21 Tee Higgins

CIN 22 Michael Pittman Jr. IND 23 Stefon Diggs HOU 24 Brandon Aiyuk SF 25 Drake London

ATL 26 Tank Dell HOU 27 Malik Nabers NYG 28 George Pickens PIT 29 Terry McLaurin

WAS 30 Zay Flowers

BAL 31 Christian Kirk

JAX 32 Calvin Ridley TEN 33 Keenan Allen

CHI 34 Chris Godwin

TB 35 Dionte Johnson CAR 36 Jayden Reed GB 37 DeAndre Hopkins

TEN 38 Marquise Brown KC 39 Rashee Rice

KC 40 Xavier Worthy KC 41 Christian Watson

GB 42 Ladd McConkey LAC 43 Rome Odunze

CHI 44 Jordan Addison

MIN 45 Jameson Williams

DET 46 Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA 47 Courtland Sutton

DEN 48 Brian Thomas Jr.

WAS 49 Keon Coleman

BUF 50 Tyler Lockett

SEA 51 Josh Palmer LAC 52 Mike Williams NYJ 53 Curtis Samuel

BUF 54 Romeo Doubs

GB 55 Brandin Cooks

DAL 56 Jacobi Meyers LV 57 Rashid Shaheed

NO 58 Jerry Jeudy

DEN 59 Johan Dotson

CAR 60 Gabriel Davis

JAX

Fantasy Football Rankings, 2024

