Fantasy quarterback rankings 2024, with tiers

There are a handful of elite, potential league-winning quarterbacks in fantasy football this season. And then there are steady, reliable high-floor types available toward the end of the draft.

Is it worth it to spend a very high pick on a dual-threat? Or spend your draft capital on skill players and take a QB later?

First, we'll give you our tiers briefly for NFL fantasy QBs in 2024, then show you our overall top 25 rankings at the position.

QB1/RB2 combos (4) — Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Anthony Richardson The future GOAT (1) — Patrick Mahomes High upside veterans (8) — Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, Kyler Murray, CJ Stroud, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, Brock Purdy Unproven with talent (3): Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young "If they stay healthy" veterans (9) — Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Baker Mayfield, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Geno Smith

Here's a look at our overall top 25 heading into the 2024 season:

Rank Player Team 1 Lamar Jackson BAL 2 Josh Allen BUF

3 Jalen Hurts PHI 4 Patrick Mahomes KC 5 Anthony Richardson

IND 6 Dak Prescott DAL 7 Jordan Love GB 8 Kyler Murray ARI 9 CJ Stroud HOU 10 Jaylen Daniels WAS 11 Joe Burrow

CIN 12 Tua Tagovailoa

MIA 13 Jared Goff

DET 14 Brock Purdy

SF 15 Trevor Lawrence JAX 16 Matthew Stafford LAR 17 Justin Herbert

LAC 18 DeShaun Watson

CLE 19 Aaron Rodgers

NYJ 20 Caleb Williams CHI 21 Baker Mayfield TB 22 Russell Wilson

PIT 23 Kirk Cousins

ATL 24 Geno Smith

SEA 25 Bryce Young CAR

