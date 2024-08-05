Fantasy quarterback rankings 2024, with tiers

August 05, 2024
There are a handful of elite, potential league-winning quarterbacks in fantasy football this season. And then there are steady, reliable high-floor types available toward the end of the draft.
Is it worth it to spend a very high pick on a dual-threat? Or spend your draft capital on skill players and take a QB later?
First, we'll give you our tiers briefly for NFL fantasy QBs in 2024, then show you our overall top 25 rankings at the position.
QB1/RB2 combos (4) — Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Anthony Richardson
The future GOAT (1) — Patrick Mahomes
High upside veterans (8) — Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, Kyler Murray, CJ Stroud, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, Brock Purdy
Unproven with talent (3): Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young
"If they stay healthy" veterans (9) — Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Baker Mayfield, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Geno Smith
Here's a look at our overall top 25 heading into the 2024 season:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|2
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|3
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|4
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|5
|Anthony Richardson
|IND
|6
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|7
|Jordan Love
|GB
|8
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|9
|CJ Stroud
|HOU
|10
|Jaylen Daniels
|WAS
|11
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|12
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|13
|Jared Goff
|DET
|14
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|15
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|16
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|17
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|18
|DeShaun Watson
|CLE
|19
|Aaron Rodgers
|NYJ
|20
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|21
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|22
|Russell Wilson
|PIT
|23
|Kirk Cousins
|ATL
|24
|Geno Smith
|SEA
|25
|Bryce Young
|CAR
Fantasy Football Rankings, 2024
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K
Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports