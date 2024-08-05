More Sports:

August 05, 2024

Fantasy quarterback rankings 2024, with tiers

A look at the top 25 fantasy quarterbacks heading into the 2024 regular season.

By Evan Macy
Fantasy football NFL
Lamar-Jackson-Ravens-Training-Camp-7.27.24-NFL.jpg Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will be a high pick in many fantasy leagues this season.

There are a handful of elite, potential league-winning quarterbacks in fantasy football this season. And then there are steady, reliable high-floor types available toward the end of the draft.

Is it worth it to spend a very high pick on a dual-threat? Or spend your draft capital on skill players and take a QB later?

First, we'll give you our tiers briefly for NFL fantasy QBs in 2024, then show you our overall top 25 rankings at the position.

QB1/RB2 combos (4) — Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Anthony Richardson

The future GOAT (1) — Patrick Mahomes

High upside veterans (8) — Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, Kyler Murray, CJ Stroud, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, Brock Purdy

Unproven with talent (3): Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young

"If they stay healthy" veterans (9) — Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Baker Mayfield, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Geno Smith

Here's a look at our overall top 25 heading into the 2024 season:

RankPlayerTeam
1Lamar JacksonBAL
2Josh AllenBUF
3Jalen Hurts PHI
4Patrick MahomesKC
5Anthony Richardson
IND
6Dak PrescottDAL
7Jordan LoveGB
8Kyler MurrayARI
9CJ StroudHOU
10Jaylen DanielsWAS
11Joe Burrow
CIN
12Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
13Jared Goff
DET
14Brock Purdy
SF
15Trevor LawrenceJAX
16Matthew StaffordLAR
17Justin Herbert
LAC
18DeShaun Watson
CLE
19Aaron Rodgers
NYJ
20Caleb WilliamsCHI
21Baker MayfieldTB
22Russell Wilson
PIT
23Kirk Cousins
ATL
24Geno Smith
SEA
25Bryce YoungCAR

