The top 20 fantasy football tight ends in 2024, with tiers

August 08, 2024
There seems to be a very deep pool of draftable tight ends this season, which makes it easier to focus on the other skill positions when drafting your squad. There is no longer a class of elites and a class of "who knows," as there are some very solid options this year.
We've broken down the top 20 fantasy tight ends into the following tiers, each of which contains players with a likelihood of finishing with a similar number of fantasy points:
Proven studs (4) — Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, Sam LaPorta, George Kittle
Young and talented but with question marks (3) — Trey McBride, Dalton Kinkead, Kyle Pitts
Reliable third options (5) — Jake Ferguson, David Njoku, Evan Engram, Dallas Goedert, Pat Freiermuth
A rookie phenom (1) — Brock Bowers
Take a flier vets (7) — Dalton Schultz, Cole Kmet, T.J. Hockenson, Taysom Hill, Hunter Henry, Lue Musgrave, Tyler Conklin
Here's how we're ranking the top 20 tight ends overall heading into 2024:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|2
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|3
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|4
|George Kittle
|SF
|5
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|6
|Dalton Kinkaid
|BUF
|7
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|8
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|9
|David Njoku
|CLE
|10
|Evan Engram
|DAL
|11
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|12
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|13
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|14
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|15
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|16
|TJ Hockenson
|MIN
|17
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|18
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|19
|Luke Musgrave
|GB
|20
|Tyler Conklin
|NYJ
Fantasy Football Rankings, 2024
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K
Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports