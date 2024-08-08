The top 20 fantasy football tight ends in 2024, with tiers

There seems to be a very deep pool of draftable tight ends this season, which makes it easier to focus on the other skill positions when drafting your squad. There is no longer a class of elites and a class of "who knows," as there are some very solid options this year.

We've broken down the top 20 fantasy tight ends into the following tiers, each of which contains players with a likelihood of finishing with a similar number of fantasy points:

Proven studs (4) — Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, Sam LaPorta, George Kittle

Young and talented but with question marks (3) — Trey McBride, Dalton Kinkead, Kyle Pitts

Reliable third options (5) — Jake Ferguson, David Njoku, Evan Engram, Dallas Goedert, Pat Freiermuth

A rookie phenom (1) — Brock Bowers

Take a flier vets (7) — Dalton Schultz, Cole Kmet, T.J. Hockenson, Taysom Hill, Hunter Henry, Lue Musgrave, Tyler Conklin

Here's how we're ranking the top 20 tight ends overall heading into 2024:

Rank Player Team 1 Travis Kelce KC 2 Mark Andrews BAL 3 Sam LaPorta DET 4 George Kittle SF 5 Trey McBride ARI 6 Dalton Kinkaid

BUF 7 Kyle Pitts ATL 8 Jake Ferguson DAL 9 David Njoku CLE 10 Evan Engram

DAL 11 Dallas Goedert

PHI 12 Pat Freiermuth

PIT 13 Brock Bowers LV 14 Dalton Schultz

HOU 15 Cole Kmet

CHI 16 TJ Hockenson MIN 17 Taysom Hill NO 18 Hunter Henry NE 19 Luke Musgrave GB 20 Tyler Conklin NYJ





Fantasy Football Rankings, 2024

