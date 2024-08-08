More Sports:

August 08, 2024

The top 20 fantasy football tight ends in 2024, with tiers

Travis Kelce and George Kittle remain at the top, but there will be a lot of dependable tight ends to draft this season.

By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
111123TravisKelce Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce remains the top fantasy tight end.

There seems to be a very deep pool of draftable tight ends this season, which makes it easier to focus on the other skill positions when drafting your squad. There is no longer a class of elites and a class of "who knows," as there are some very solid options this year.

We've broken down the top 20 fantasy tight ends into the following tiers, each of which contains players with a likelihood of finishing with a similar number of fantasy points:

Proven studs (4) — Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, Sam LaPorta, George Kittle

Young and talented but with question marks (3) — Trey McBride, Dalton Kinkead, Kyle Pitts

Reliable third options (5) — Jake Ferguson, David Njoku, Evan Engram, Dallas Goedert, Pat Freiermuth

A rookie phenom (1) — Brock Bowers

Take a flier vets (7) — Dalton Schultz, Cole Kmet, T.J. Hockenson, Taysom Hill, Hunter Henry, Lue Musgrave, Tyler Conklin

Here's how we're ranking the top 20 tight ends overall heading into 2024:

 RankPlayerTeam
1Travis KelceKC
2Mark AndrewsBAL
3Sam LaPortaDET
4George KittleSF
5Trey McBrideARI
6Dalton Kinkaid
BUF
7Kyle PittsATL
8Jake FergusonDAL
David NjokuCLE
10Evan Engram 
DAL
11Dallas Goedert
PHI
12Pat Freiermuth
PIT
13Brock BowersLV
14Dalton Schultz
HOU
15Cole Kmet
CHI
16TJ HockensonMIN
17Taysom HillNO
18Hunter HenryNE
19Luke MusgraveGB
20Tyler ConklinNYJ


Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

