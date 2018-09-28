Fantasy football: Start Kenyan Drake and Keelan Cole, sit Titans RB in Week 4, and other sit, start advice

As we do every week, we've compiled a brief list — two players from each position — of unconventional players to sit or start in Week 4 of your fantasy league. This means, of course, stick with obvious starts like Melvin Gordon and DeAndre Hopkins. But if you have one of the players listed below on your roster, think long and hard about if they're a suitable play in the upcoming action.

Here's this week's sit/start advice:

Start: Case Keenum, QB, Broncos

Denver is facing the Mahomes-led Chiefs in Week 4 and this could be a sleeper of an opening to start Keenum. With Kansas City routinely now posting incredible displays of offense, the expectation is that the Broncos will be throwing the ball quite a bit to keep up. Which makes Denver's passing game intriguing this week.

Sit: Andrew Luck, QB, Colts

Luck doesn't appear to be 100 percent yet, and his yards per attempt of 5.3, and meager five touchdowns (to three picks) aren't particularly impressive. He should be benched where possible against an above average defensive attack on the Houston side.

Start: Kenyan Drake, RB, Dolphins

The Pats run defense has been atrocious and Drake has been underperforming. With the Fins looking toward an opportunity to seize control of the AFC East, expect the running game to be paramount in this match up. Start Drake if you can.

Sit: Dion Lewis/Derick Henry, RB, Titans



The Eagles run defense has been the best in football for two seasons and the Titans, who like to run the ball as much as anyone, haven't been particularly proficient this season averaging just 3.7 yards per rush. These guys are red flags if they can be avoided.

Start: Keelan Cole, WR, Jaguars

Cole had his breakout game in Week 2 and had a quiet Week 3, so which is the real Keelan Cole? Well, against the Jets sluggish defense we should find out. If there was ever a good game to trust in Cole, this is it.

Sit: Michael Crabtree, WR, Ravens

The one-time dynamic wideout has seen just one target in the red zone and appears to be less and less important to Baltimore's offense by the week. Try and pick up John Brown if you can instead.

Start: Trey Burton, TE, Bears

The Buccaneers have not fared well against opposing tight ends this season and have faced some injury woes that could hurt them even further. Burton will be the beneficiary in Week 4.

Sit: George Kittle, TE, 49ers

This one is kind of self-explanatory. With Jimmy Garoppolo out for the rest of the year, his favorite target has become much less of a fantasy asset.

