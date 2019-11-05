Fantasy football waiver wire: Pick up J.D. McKissic, Zach Pascal with six teams on byes in Week 10

Week 10 has six teams on a bye — as opposed to other weeks between 4-and-12 that have either two of four teams off. The result? Slim pickins' for fantasy owners.

Even the best fantasy teams will need to attack the waiver wire to piece together a makeshift team with the Eagles, Texans, Broncos, Jaguars, Patriots and Redskins players all sidelined.

Here's our suggestion for each position heading into an important Week 10:

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans

Tannehill has been surprisingly consistent since taking the starting role away from Marcus Mariota, scoring 20, 19 and 25 points respectively in his last three games. He's owned by just 18% of Yahoo leagues and will be up against the Chiefs next week — a team that allows some potent quarterback play.

Also consider: Kyle Allen, Panthers

J.D. McKissic, RB, Lions

The Detroit backfield is kind of a mess with Kerryon Johnson on IR, and there was a mad dash last week to grab Ty Johnson — but perhaps the value play is in McKissic instead. Available in most leagues, the veteran showed he can contribute in the passing game as he had 40 receiving yards and a touchdown in addition to 32 rushing yards. If you're in a tight spot, McKissic could be a thoughtful addition.

Also consider: Derrius Guice, Redskins

Zach Pascal, WR, Colts

This is a risky play with Jacoby Brissett's fate yet unknown, but with T.Y. Hilton still likely out next week, Brian Hoyer has to throw to somebody right? Pascal had a two touchdown game in Week 7 and scored again last week and is trending up. Indy also has a favorable match up against the Dolphins in Week 10. Pascal is worth a serious bid.

Also consider: Tayler Gabriel, Bears

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Vikings

Rudolph has caught touchdown passes in two of his last three games with 14 combined targets. He is not the most reliable of pick ups, but if you are in a bind he is the best of a bevy of lackluster options.

Also consider: Jack Doyle, Colts

Defense to stream

It's kind of a cheap answer (and one we've given before), but the Colts play the Dolphins so, give them a look.

Also consider: Saints vs. Falcons

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports