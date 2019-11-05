More Sports:

November 05, 2019

Fantasy football waiver wire: Pick up J.D. McKissic, Zach Pascal with six teams on byes in Week 10

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football Nfl
J.D._McKissic_fantasy_football_Lions_110519 Raj Mehta/USA Today Sports

Week 10 is a brutal week for fantasy owners.

Week 10 has six teams on a bye — as opposed to other weeks between 4-and-12 that have either two of four teams off. The result? Slim pickins' for fantasy owners.

Even the best fantasy teams will need to attack the waiver wire to piece together a makeshift team with the Eagles, Texans, Broncos, Jaguars, Patriots and Redskins players all sidelined.

Here's our suggestion for each position heading into an important Week 10:

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans

Tannehill has been surprisingly consistent since taking the starting role away from Marcus Mariota, scoring 20, 19 and 25 points respectively in his last three games. He's owned by just 18% of Yahoo leagues and will be up against the Chiefs next week — a team that allows some potent quarterback play. 

Also consider: Kyle Allen, Panthers

J.D. McKissic, RB, Lions

The Detroit backfield is kind of a mess with Kerryon Johnson on IR, and there was a mad dash last week to grab Ty Johnson — but perhaps the value play is in McKissic instead. Available in most leagues, the veteran showed he can contribute in the passing game as he had 40 receiving yards and a touchdown in addition to 32 rushing yards. If you're in a tight spot, McKissic could be a thoughtful addition.

Also consider: Derrius Guice, Redskins

Zach Pascal, WR, Colts

This is a risky play with Jacoby Brissett's fate yet unknown, but with T.Y. Hilton still likely out next week, Brian Hoyer has to throw to somebody right? Pascal had a two touchdown game in Week 7 and scored again last week and is trending up. Indy also has a favorable match up against the Dolphins in Week 10. Pascal is worth a serious bid.

Also consider: Tayler Gabriel, Bears

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Vikings

Rudolph has caught touchdown passes in two of his last three games with 14 combined targets. He is not the most reliable of pick ups, but if you are in a bind he is the best of a bevy of lackluster options.

Also consider: Jack Doyle, Colts

Defense to stream

It's kind of a cheap answer (and one we've given before), but the Colts play the Dolphins so, give them a look. 

Also consider: Saints vs. Falcons

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football Nfl Philadelphia Fantasy Sports

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

DeSean Jackson reportedly headed for surgery as Eagles weigh bringing in WR help
14_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Odd News

Rat rides SEPTA train, causes chaos for passengers
Rat SEPTA MFL train

Parenting

Does taking acetaminophen while pregnant increase chances of a child having ADHD and autism?
Pregnant Woman during third trimester

Phillies

What they're doing: Phillies will pay Jake Arrieta $20 million, decision on Odubel Herrera looms
odubel-herrera-phillies_043019_usat

Food & Drink

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf weighs in on whether a hot dog is a sandwich
Gov. Tom Wolf hot dog sandwich

Food & Drink

Proceeds from this Friendsgiving dinner will go to The Food Trust
Mission Taqueria's Friendsgiving

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved