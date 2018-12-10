Fantasy football Week 15 injuries: Will Melvin Gordon, Devonta Freeman, James Conner and Marshawn Lynch return in time?

If you are reading this, you either have a chance to win your fantasy league, or really care about the consolation bracket.

As we always do, here's a breakdown of the most important injury news for next week's fantasy slate. We've also included updates on some potential returns in Melvin Gordon, Marshawn Lynch and Devonta Freeman:

James Conner, RB, Steelers

Many believe the Steelers breakout running back has a high ankle sprain, one that kept him out last week as the Pittsburgh running game struggled. According to ESPN reports, Conner has a chance of returning to face the Patriots this coming week. As for how good a chance, we'll get a better sense of that as we see how much he practices this week,

LeSean McCoy & Chris Ivory, RBs, Bills

McCoy is undergoing an MRI to see what's up with his hamstring, while Ivory is nursing a shoulder injury that took him out of Week 14's game. Both will be question marks this week, making Marcus Murphy a sneaky potential pick up for next week for teams who need RB help.

Melvin Gordon & Austin Ekeler, RBs, Chargers

Melvin Gordon's backup may miss next week after a series of stingers this season were reaggravated in L.A.'s win over the Bengals. Ekeler will do his best to hit the field in a huge Week 15 match up with the Chiefs, as will Gordon who has missed the last two with an MCL sprain. Justin Jackson is the next man up, though he's already rostered in many leagues.

Marshawn Lynch, RB, Raiders

Oakland's bruising running back will officially not return this year, after the team used up its allocated two slots for returning IR players — neither on Lynch.

Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons

Freeman, whose injured groin opened the way for Ito Smith and Tevin Coleman to handle things in the Atlanta backfield, may be a candidate to return from the disabled list reports say. For those who held onto him, there may be a championship week reward, keep an eye on it.

Ben Rothlisberger, QB, Steelers

One thing that's hard to argue about the Steelers longtime signal-caller, he's tough as nails. After sustaining a rib injury in Week 14, the QB says "he assumes he will be good to go for (Week 15)."

Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins

Poor Washington. Losing all their quarterbacks hasn't been enough for the football gods, as they lost their star tight end to a foot injury in an ugly loss to the Giants. His status remains unknown, but doesn't look great.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

Jacksons ankle turned out to be okay, and the rookie says he will be ready to go in Week 15.

