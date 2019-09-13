Fantasy football Week 2 injuries: Updates on Le'Veon Bell, DeAndre Hopkins, Joe Mixon, A.J. Green and more

There are a lot of key fantasy football players sitting out practice this week for various reasons. Some are recovering from surgery (like Derrius Guice), some are working out by themselves on the side (like A.J. Green), and some are 50/50 to play, with minor injuries on Sunday (like Trey Burton).

Here's a glance around the league at the latest fantasy football related injury news:

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Jets

The Jets got one piece of good injury news a day after learning their starting quarterback had mono and one of their top wide receivers (Quincy Enunwa) was done for the year with a neck injury.

Bell figures to be a huge factor now, with Trevor Siemian under center and less weapons to distribute the ball to (Demaryius Thomas has not practiced this week).

A.J. Green, WR, Bengals

A sign in the right direction, Green has been seen working out and practicing on a side field away from the rest of the Bengals this week, an upgrade from sitting around in a walking boot. While not on the cusp of returning quite yet, he should see the field sometime relatively soon.

Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

Similar to Green, Mixon was also doing light work on a side field Wednesday and Thursday this week but has been listed as "out" on injury reports. If he isn't able to get on the field Friday and Saturday he'll miss the upcoming game, most likely, in Week 2. Gio Bernard will be the fantasy beneficiary if Mixon does not play.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans

Seeing this name on the injury report may scare a lot of people who took Hopkins in the first round, but the star wideout is known for playing though minor injuries. The fact that he's been listed as limited this week with a rib injury shouldn't raise any red flags but should still be monitored.

Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens

Brown was the hot pick up of the week after going off for a ridiculous 147 yards on three catches, with two touchdowns in Week 1, but he may be hurt for Week 2. The rookie practiced but was limited this week with a hip injury. Generally, a player who is limited still suits up and plays, but his health is worth monitoring before starting him.

Derrius Guice, RB, Redskins

Guice did indeed have surgery for a torn meniscus on his right knee. His timetable to return is a little hazy right now but it does seem as though he will play again this year. Stash him in your IR for now.

Sterling Shepard, Cody Latimer, Darius Slayton, WR, Giants

Remember last year when the Giants had pretty much no healthy receivers? Well, this is kind of like that. With Corey Coleman on IR and Golden Tate suspended, the aforementioned trio has all been sitting out practice this week. Shepard is in concussion protocol, Latimer has a calf injury and Slayton a hamstring. There is still a chance all (or none) of the three plays in Week 3. Keep an eye on Bennie Fowler, he's healthy and could wind up being the top wideout in Week 2.

Mike Williams, WR, Chargers

Williams, the No. 2 for Phillip Rivers in L.A., has remained sidelined this week with a knee injury. All indications is he'll miss Week 2.

Jimmy Graham, TE, Packers

For those anticipating a Green Bay rebound in Week 2, it may have to happen without a full strength Graham, who has been limited in practice this week with a finger injury. His status is worth monitoring if he's on your roster.

Trey Burton, TE, Bears

Burton, a second (or third) tier tight end has been nursing a groin injury and looks to be a gametime decision this week.

"I'm hoping by Sunday I'll be good," he said, vie ESPN. "Every day is a different day and some days I feel really good and some days I don't feel good at all."



J.J. Nelson, WR, Raiders

Nelson, the No. 2 wideout behind Tyrell Williams in Oakland, hasn't practiced this week due to an ankle injury.

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks

Lockett has been limited this week but should be fine to play in Week 2.

