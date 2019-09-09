Fantasy football injuries: The latest on Tyreek Hill, Joe Mixon, JuJu Smith-Schuster and more

Another week, another three key fantasy football players breaking shoulder bones.

That seems to be the theme this week, as Nick Foles, Tyreek Hill and Devin Funchess all appear to have done damage to their clavicle or collarbone.

As we'll do every week, here's a recap of the key injuries to fantasy football prominent players and an outlook for whether or not they're expected to play in Week 2 and beyond:

Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs

Hill broke his clavicle Sunday and will "miss a few weeks," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This injury more or less makes Sammy Watkins a must start going forward (as if his 198 yard, three TD performance in Week 1 didn't already). Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson are also worth monitoring, as they'll likely get more targets as Hill recovers. Most injuries of this sort take between four-and-eight weeks to return from.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers

Smith-Schuster "rolled" his toe in Sunday night's ugly loss to New England but X-rays were negative. He should be fine going forward.

Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

Mixon injured his ankle Sunday, opening things up for Giovanni Bernard to carry the workload in his stead.

Unlike teammate A.J. Green, who is still in a walking boot, Mixon was in regular clothes after the Week 1 loss, so hopes are that it's a minor injury. Obviously have a backup plan if Mixon is on your roster.

Derrius Guice, RB, Redskins

Guice just can't seem to get a break. A day after making his NFL debut and getting 10 carries against the Eagles, Guice appears to be injured once again.

Tevin Coleman, RB, 49ers

Coleman could miss up to four weeks with a higher grade ankle sprain sustained in the first half of San Fran's Week 1 victory. Matt Breida looks like the main beneficiary — he had 15 carries Sunday.

Mike Williams, WR, Chargers

Williams sustained a knee injury that kicked him out of Sunday's game. The injury doesn't appear to be in the torn ACL range, but could be enough to sideline him for a week or so. Watch his status as Week 2 approaches.

Devin Funchess, WR, Colts

It's time to sell your Funchess stock (if you had any of course). A broken collarbone is threatening to cost the Colts No. 2 WR significant time. He is getting a second opinion but surgery is a likely outcome.

Nick Foles, QB, Jaguars

It was just pure bad luck that put an end to Foles' Jacksonville debut, as the highly paid quarterback has broken his left clavicle, an injury requiring surgery. The Jags' WR corps appeared to play just as solidly under back up Gardner Minshew — who will start until further notice.

Adrian Peterson, RB, Redskins

UPDATE [12:45 p.m] — Following an injury to Derrius Guice, Peterson will in all likelihood make his way to the active roster.

Peterson was a healthy scratch, not suiting up to play Sunday against the Eagles but we are including him in this list. According to Washington head coach Jay Gruden, "there is for sure room" on the active roster for AP in the coming weeks. Take from that what you will.

