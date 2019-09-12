Fantasy football: Start Miles Sanders, Sit John Ross III and other sit/start advice for Week 2

We learned a lot about NFL teams in Week 1, and information is always king in fantasy football.

Here's a look at one player at each position we recommend starting or sitting in Week 2.

(Keep in mind, we are not including any obvious picks, like Saquan Barkley, Patrick Mahomes or Zach Ertz, only players who could make for tough decisions on your roster.)

Quarterback

Start: Ben Rothlisberger, Steelers, vs. Seahawks

Seattle's once intimidating, dominating defense is no longer that, as it let up 400 passing yards to the lowly Bengals in a game the Seahawks should have won a lot more handily last week. In Week 2, the Steelers look to bounce back after being embarrassed by the Patriots. Don't expect their offense to be down for long. Look for Big Ben to have a chance to put up some solid numbers this week.

Sit: Kyler Murray, Cardinals, vs. Ravens

Murray started slow but wound up leading a comeback (kind of?) tie last week and showed why he was the No. 1 pick in the NFL last April. However, his Cardinals are traveling east from Arizona to face one of the best defenses in the league in Baltimore for a 1 p.m (10 a.m. Pacific time) start. While Murray may become a top tier fantasy quarterback at some point this season, don't expect it to happen in Week 2.

Running back

Start: Miles Sanders, Eagles, vs Falcons

Atlanta was terrible against the run last week vs. Minnesota and will face an Eagles team looking to use its superior offensive line to control the trenches. Sanders' numbers from his debut don't stand out, but he had a big touchdown run called back on a penalty against the Redskins and is a big threat to have a big play in Atlanta. He's going to start impressing the more touches he has.

Sit: Phillip Lindsay, Broncos, vs Bears

Lindsay by midseason last year was an automatic start, but he's shown he's in more of a split backfield alongside Royce Freeman in 2019. That, added to the Chicago defense being pretty good at controlling the run, should lead you to consider other options at RB if you have em.

Wide receiver

Start: Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals, vs. Ravens

Yeah, we know we said to sit Kyler Murray, but we still think his favorite target is worth starting. Fitz excelled in Week 1 with the most talented quarterback throwing to him in a long time. Baltimore's stacked defense will also be without Jimmy Smith or Tavon Young. Look for Fitzgerald to play almost like a tight end in the middle of the field Sunday.

Sit: John Ross III, Bengals, vs. 49ers

Yeah, we know you broke the bank to pick him up on the waiver wire but be cautious. With A.J. Green still out, the Niners will likely have Richard Sherman on Ross, who will undoubtedly show a little drop off after 158 yard, two touchdown performance in Week 1.

Tight end

Start: Darren Waller, Raiders, vs. Chiefs

We told you to pick him up, and there's a reason why. Waller is looking like Derek Carr's second favorite target after Tyrell Williams.

Sit: Jared Cook, Saints, vs. Rams

Drew Brees never really seems to get his tight ends overly involved and it seems like he still prefers his wide receivers this season. He is probably a touchdown repentant start at this point.

Defense to stream

Packers, vs. Vikings

The Green Bay defense was impressive last week, posting 14 fantasy points — including five sacks and an interception. They will face a better offense in the Vikings this week, but there is some upside and a lot of availability (owned by just 14% of leagues).

