Fantasy football: Week 3 streaming defense guide

With fantasy football defenses being a high-variance proposition, the best method to take is to stream your defenses, going week-by-week and working the waiver wire on a matchup basis. The worse an opposing offense is, the better the chance of your defense putting up bigger numbers. If you didn't land the Cowboys' or 49ers' respective defenses in your draft, this is likely your top option.

Here are the best defenses to stream for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season...

Kansas City Chiefs: vs. Bears

Week 2 point total: 11

ESPN rostered percentage: 9.7%

This Chicago Bears offense is nasty. I mean that literally, not in a cool way you'd categorize, say, the 1999 Rams. Whether it be an organization that's simply cursed when it comes to quarterbacks, Justin Fields' own failures or a mixture of the two, they're a disaster. Opting for a defense that's playing Chicago is always going to be a smart proposition. Kansas City is on the docket in Week 3 and has star pass-rusher Chris Jones back in the fold, coming off a 1.5-sack performance in his season debut this past Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars: vs. Texans

Week 2 point total: 7

ESPN rostered percentage: 12.1%

We'll continue picking on offenses that are in over their heads. That extends to Houston and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Indianapolis faced the winless Texans in Week 2 and their defense put up eight points, the sixth-highest total of any squad. Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes are in a bit of a rut, but the Jaguars did post a more-than-solid seven points against the game's unquestioned best QB in their last game.

Detroit Lions :vs. Falcons

Week 2 point total: 1

ESPN rostered percentage: 4.4%

The Lions are coming off an overtime heart-breaker, but Desmond Ridder doesn't sniff Geno Smith 2.0 as a quarterback. The Falcons are a funky 2-0 quad that could get easily humbled up in Detroit.

Baltimore Ravens: vs. Colts

Week 2 point total: 5

ESPN rostered percentage: 51.9%

Let's close with our longer-shot option to be available on the waiver wire. Nearly half of ESPN leagues have the Ravens sitting there to be scooped up. The Colts have flashed so far in 2023, but could be without budding rookie QB Anthony Richardson, who's still in the concussion protocol. That would leave Gardner Minshew as the Colts' starting quarterback.

Minshew started two games for the Eagles in 2022. In a Week 16 matchup with the Cowboys, Dallas' defense put up eight points, the ninth-highest total that week. The following week at home against the Saints, New Orleans' defense ended up second in points that week with 14. The Colts' available offensive weapons are a far cry from what Minshew had at his disposal last year in Philly, too.

