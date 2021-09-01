More Sports:

September 01, 2021

Fantasy football wide receiver depth charts, starters, last year targets

By Evan Macy
Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are one of the top wide receiver duos in all of football.

There are a lot of ways to draft the wide receivers for your fantasy team, but sometimes the simplest way makes the most sense.

You can scour the net for player rankings, read about mock drafts and sleepers and research until your eyes bleed. But the best predictor of future performance is past performance. And one of the best indicators about how much a player will produce is where they stand on the depth chart.

And so, after already taking a look at the starting and back-up running backs for all 32 NFL teams, we've compiled the below table to help fantasy football drafters prepare to take players at wide receiver. The table lists the top three wideouts on every NFL team this year, as of September 1, and how many targets they received during 2020 (where relevant). 

The below information may help you make some killer picks in late rounds:

TeamWR1WR2Slot
CardinalsDeAndre Hopkins (160)A.J. Green (104)Christian Kirk (79)
FalconsCalvin Ridley (143)
Russell Gage (110)
Olamide Zaccheaus (32)
RavensMarquise Brown (100)
Sammy Watkins (55)Rashod Bateman
BillsStefon Diggs (166)Emmanuel Sanders (82)Cole Beasley (107)
PanthersRobbie Anderson (136)D.J. Moore (118)Terrance Marshall Jr.
BearsAllen Robinson (151)Darnell Mooney (98)Marquise Goodwin
BengalsTyler Boyd (110)Tee Higgins (108)Ja'Marr Chase
BrownsOdell Beckham (43)Jarvis Landry (101)Donovan Peoples-Jones (20)
CowboysAmari Cooper (130)CeeDee Lamb (111)
Michael Gallup (105)
BroncosCourtland SuttonJerry Jeudy (113)KJ Hamler (56)
LionsTyrell WilliamsKalif Raymond (15)Amon-Ra St. Brown
PackersDevante Adams (149)Marquez Valdez-Scantling (63)
Allen Lazard (46)
TexansBrandon Cooks (119)
Chris Conley (63)Anthony Miller (76)
ColtsT.Y. Hilton (93)Michael Pittman Jr. (61)
Zach Pascal (71)
JaguarsD.J. Chark (93)Marvin Jones Jr. (115)Laviska Shenault Jr. (79)
ChiefsTyreek Hill (135)Mecole Hardman (62)
Byron Pringle (13)
ChargersKeenan Allen (147)Mike Williams (85)Joshua Palmer
RamsRobert Woods (129)Cooper Kupp (124)
Van Jefferson (31)
DolphinsDeVante Parker (103)
Will Fuller V (75)Jaylen Waddle
VikingsJustin Jefferson (125)Adam Thielen (108)
K.J Osborn
PatriotsNelson Agholor (82)Jacobi Meyers (81)Kendrick Bourne (74)
SaintsTre'Quan Smith (50)
Montrez Callaway (27)Deonte Harris (25)
GiantsKenny Galladay (32)Sterling Shepard (90)Darius Slayton (96)
JetsCorey Davis (92)Jamison Crowder (89)Keelan Cole (88)
Elijah Moore
RaidersHenry Ruggs III (43)Bryan Edwards (15)Hunter Renfrow (77)
EaglesDeVonta SmithJalen Reagor (54)Quez Watkins (13)
SteelersDiontae Johnson (144)JuJu Smith-Shuster (128)
Chase Claypool (109)
49ersDeebo Samuel (44)
Brandon Aiyuk (84)Muhammad Sanu Jr. (24)
SeahawksD.K. Metcalf (129)Tyler Lockett (132)
Freddy Swain (21)
BuccaneersMike Evans (109)Chris Godwin (115)Antonio Brown (61)
TitansA.J. Brown (106)Julio Jones (68)
Josh Reynolds (81)
WashingtonTerry McLaurin (134)Curtis Samuel (97)Adam Humphries (35)


