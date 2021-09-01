Fantasy football wide receiver depth charts, starters, last year targets

September 01, 2021
There are a lot of ways to draft the wide receivers for your fantasy team, but sometimes the simplest way makes the most sense.
You can scour the net for player rankings, read about mock drafts and sleepers and research until your eyes bleed. But the best predictor of future performance is past performance. And one of the best indicators about how much a player will produce is where they stand on the depth chart.
And so, after already taking a look at the starting and back-up running backs for all 32 NFL teams, we've compiled the below table to help fantasy football drafters prepare to take players at wide receiver. The table lists the top three wideouts on every NFL team this year, as of September 1, and how many targets they received during 2020 (where relevant).
The below information may help you make some killer picks in late rounds:
|Team
|WR1
|WR2
|Slot
|Cardinals
|DeAndre Hopkins (160)
|A.J. Green (104)
|Christian Kirk (79)
|Falcons
|Calvin Ridley (143)
|Russell Gage (110)
|Olamide Zaccheaus (32)
|Ravens
|Marquise Brown (100)
|Sammy Watkins (55)
|Rashod Bateman
|Bills
|Stefon Diggs (166)
|Emmanuel Sanders (82)
|Cole Beasley (107)
|Panthers
|Robbie Anderson (136)
|D.J. Moore (118)
|Terrance Marshall Jr.
|Bears
|Allen Robinson (151)
|Darnell Mooney (98)
|Marquise Goodwin
|Bengals
|Tyler Boyd (110)
|Tee Higgins (108)
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Browns
|Odell Beckham (43)
|Jarvis Landry (101)
|Donovan Peoples-Jones (20)
|Cowboys
|Amari Cooper (130)
|CeeDee Lamb (111)
|Michael Gallup (105)
|Broncos
|Courtland Sutton
|Jerry Jeudy (113)
|KJ Hamler (56)
|Lions
|Tyrell Williams
|Kalif Raymond (15)
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Packers
|Devante Adams (149)
|Marquez Valdez-Scantling (63)
|Allen Lazard (46)
|Texans
|Brandon Cooks (119)
|Chris Conley (63)
|Anthony Miller (76)
|Colts
|T.Y. Hilton (93)
|Michael Pittman Jr. (61)
|Zach Pascal (71)
|Jaguars
|D.J. Chark (93)
|Marvin Jones Jr. (115)
|Laviska Shenault Jr. (79)
|Chiefs
|Tyreek Hill (135)
|Mecole Hardman (62)
|Byron Pringle (13)
|Chargers
|Keenan Allen (147)
|Mike Williams (85)
|Joshua Palmer
|Rams
|Robert Woods (129)
|Cooper Kupp (124)
|Van Jefferson (31)
|Dolphins
|DeVante Parker (103)
|Will Fuller V (75)
|Jaylen Waddle
|Vikings
|Justin Jefferson (125)
|Adam Thielen (108)
|K.J Osborn
|Patriots
|Nelson Agholor (82)
|Jacobi Meyers (81)
|Kendrick Bourne (74)
|Saints
|Tre'Quan Smith (50)
|Montrez Callaway (27)
|Deonte Harris (25)
|Giants
|Kenny Galladay (32)
|Sterling Shepard (90)
|Darius Slayton (96)
|Jets
|Corey Davis (92)
|Jamison Crowder (89)
|Keelan Cole (88)
Elijah Moore
|Raiders
|Henry Ruggs III (43)
|Bryan Edwards (15)
|Hunter Renfrow (77)
|Eagles
|DeVonta Smith
|Jalen Reagor (54)
|Quez Watkins (13)
|Steelers
|Diontae Johnson (144)
|JuJu Smith-Shuster (128)
|Chase Claypool (109)
|49ers
|Deebo Samuel (44)
|Brandon Aiyuk (84)
|Muhammad Sanu Jr. (24)
|Seahawks
|D.K. Metcalf (129)
|Tyler Lockett (132)
|Freddy Swain (21)
|Buccaneers
|Mike Evans (109)
|Chris Godwin (115)
|Antonio Brown (61)
|Titans
|A.J. Brown (106)
|Julio Jones (68)
|Josh Reynolds (81)
|Washington
|Terry McLaurin (134)
|Curtis Samuel (97)
|Adam Humphries (35)
Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports