Fantasy football 2021 12-team mock draft roundup

Timing is everything, both in football and in fantasy sports. Knowing when to take a particular player is what separates league champions from guys who have to sit in a Waffle House for 15 hours.

Familiarizing yourself by using some practice drafts can help, as can looking at the big boards from mock drafts at leading NFL websites. We've done a lot of the work for you here, as we have compiled mock 12-team drafts with full PPR or .5 PPR from ESPN, Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated, The Athletic and Fantasy Pros.

After each of the first four rounds, we've listed a few of our observations and some tips for your own draft strategy.

Take a look:

Rd 1 ESPN BR SI The Athletic Fantasy

Pros 1 C. McCaffrey McCaffrey McCaffrey McCaffrey McCaffrey 2 D. Cook Cook Cook Cook Cook 3 D. Henry Kamara Kamara Kelce Kamara 4 J. Taylor Henry Elliott Elliott Henry 5 T. Kelce Elliott Henry Kamara Elliott 6 A. Kamara Barkley Chubb Jones Adams 7 E. Elliott Adams Ekeler Taylor Jones 8 D. Adams Taylor Adams Henry Hill 9 N. Chubb Kelce Jones Hill Barkley 10 A. Jones Hill Hill Chubb Diggs 11 S. Barkley Kittle Taylor Barkley Chubb 12 A. Gibson Ekeler Barkley Diggs Taylor





• It's pretty fair to say the top two picks are set in stone. After that, it gets interesting. Three of our mocks have Alvin Kamara going third, while one has Derrick Henry, and The Athletic's Paul Charchian may have stretched a bit with his third pick in taking Travis Kelce.

• The value in Kelce appears to be if you can get him anywhere outside the top 10, jump at the chance.



• In ESPN's mock as well as Sports Illustrated, 10 of the first 12 picks were running backs. At The Athletic it's nine, at Fantasy Pros it's nine and at Bleacher Report it's eight. Jumping ahead, 17 of the first 24 picks in ESPN's draft were RBs. Suffice it to say, the good ones will be gone by Round 3.

Rd 2 ESPN BR SI Athletic FP 13 N. Harris Ridley Kelce Ekeler Kelce 14 T. Hill Metcalf Diggs Hopkins Ridley 15 J. Mixon Chubb Harris Ridley Hopkins 16 C. Edwards-Helaire Jones Mixon Mixon Gibson 17 A. Ekeler Harris Metcalf Gibson Ekeler 18 S. Diggs Mixon Hopkins Harris Metcalf 19 J.K. Dobbins Jacobs Ridley Kittle Harris 20 C. Ridley Hopkins Gibson Adams Jefferson 21 D. Montgomery Diggs Edwards-Helaire Waller Brown 22 D.K. Metcalf Montgomery Jefferson Carson Mixon 23 C. Carson Gibson Allen Edwards-Helaire Edwards-Helaire

24 M. Sanders Allen Waller Dobbins Waller





• There seems to be some disagreement on how good Washington running back Antonio Gibson might be. ESPN has him going in the first round. BR 11 picks later in the second. The other three outlets have him in the middle of the second round. If he makes a second-year leap he could be a valuable pick wherever you get him.



• Dobbins is another second-year RB that fantasy drafters seem mixed on. His draft slot ranges from 19th overall to 30th.



• It appears there is a decently good chance that not only will more than a dozen of the best running backs be gone before the end of the second round, but the top three tight ends might be too. We saw last season a huge difference between the two tight ends who were good, and the other teams’ TEs who were not so much. It may seem like a stretch, but when you see consistent production every week in that position you may be glad you took Kelce, Kittle or Waller.

Rd 3 ESPN BR SI Athletic FP 25 D. Hopkins Robinson Brown Metcalf Allen 26 A.J. Brown Brown Carson Etienne Robinson 27 J. Jefferson Jefferson Dobbins Brown Dobbins 28 D. Swift Waller Kittle Jefferson McLaurin 29 J. Jacobs Edwards-Helaire Robinson Swift Lamb 30 K. Allen Dobbins Swift M. Thomas Swift 31 D. Henderson Swift Montgomery Robinson Carson 32 T. McLaurin Sanders McLaurin Allen Kittle 33 M. Evans Carson Woods Sanders Mahomes 34 D. Waller Lamb Lamb Montgomery Evans 35 G. Kittle Hunt Cooper McLaurin Montgomery 36 A. Cooper Woods Lockett Davis Sanders





• We have no idea what the Eagles offense will look like, and as such the fantasy rankings of their players is wildly divergent. ESPN has RB Miles Sanders off the board at 24, while Sports Illustrated says he goes 48th overall. Will the Birds practice a running-bac- by-committee approach? Or will Sanders finally break through?

• Who is the top wideout in Dallas? Three drafts think it's CeeDee Lamb, and two think it's Amari Cooper.

• Fantasy Pros is the only outlet that has a quarterback going in the third round. The other four see Patrick Mahomes as a fourth-round pick, along with Bleacher Report nabbing Justin Herbert before him, and The Athletic has Josh Allen as the first QB off the board (as you can see below).



Rd 4 ESPN BR SI Athletic FP 37 A. Robinson Evans Mahomes J. Allen Godwin 38 M. Gaskin J. Herbert Davis Jacobs Cooper 39 J. Jones C. Kupp Henderson Cooper Woods 40 R. Woods Mahomes Gaskin Woods Jones 41 A. Thielen McLaurin Jacobs Henderson Moore 42 C. Lamb Cooper D. Johnson Lamb J. Allen 43 C. Godwin Jones Evans Gaskin Jacobs 44 D.J. Moore M. Davis Jones Thielen Kupp 45 T. Lockett Godwin Chase Godwin Gaskin 46 J. Chase Chase Godwin Evans Johnson 47 P. Mahomes A. Rodgers Moore Mahomes Hunt 48 M. Andrews Edmonds Sanders Moore Etienne



• The first three drafts agree that rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase is a fourth rounder while the other two disagree.

• Will rookie Travis Etienne emerge as a starter in Jacksonville or will it be James Robinson? He's being slotted everywhere from 26th to 58th, so clearly there is a split on it.

Notable drafted players Player ESPN BR SI Athletic M. Thomas 64 67 76 30 T. Etienne

49 58 58 26 O. Beckham 58 75 70 59 K. Pitts 57 61 62 67 L. Jackson 62 56 71 66 D. Goedert 80 91 75 73 T. Brady 91 96 105 141 J. Hurts 104 92 96 112 D. Smith 108 117 86 77 J. Reagor 111 — — 150 A. Brown 98 133 84 116 First defense 152 130 — 158 First kicker 170 168 — 171

• Jalen Hurts appears to be a solid sixth-round pick, while Dallas Goedert's draft stock is all over the board (as we wait to see if Zach Ertz does indeed get traded).

• Every year there's one, and this year it's Bleacher Report leaping to take the Rams defense in the 11th round.



• For all his multi-faceted fantasy value, Lamar Jackson is the third or fourth QB taken off the board this year, usually available as late as the 6th or 7th round.

• And finally, fantasy owners have no clue what to make of Michael Thomas, who was hurt last year and now will have a much less reliable quarterback (after the retirement of Drew Brees). Chris Towers from CBS took him 30th overall in The Athletic's mock. Sports Illustrated has him still on the board at 76. 2021 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

