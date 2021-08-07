More Sports:

August 07, 2021

Fantasy football rankings: Top 32 quarterbacks for 2021 season

Kyler Murray can run fast.

As you prep for your upcoming fantasy draft, it's best to have some kind of hierarchy in mind for each of the key positions.

When it comes to quarterbacks, there are often two ways to go. You can dive in early on one of the high priced, premium players or you can try and snag one with good value later on in the draft. For what it's worth, according to Pickswise, the 13 players most likely to win MVP in 2021 are all quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes leads the way at +500, followed by Aaron Rodgers (+1000), Josh Allen (+1300), Tom Brady (+1600) and Lamar Jackson (+1700).

As we do every August, we've ranked the top 32 QBs as training camps continue on.

Here's a look at how we here at PhillyVoice see the QB position:

RankQuarterback
1Patrick Mahomes, KC
2Josh Allen, BUF
3Kyler Murray, ARZ 
Lamar Jackson, BAL 
5Russell Wilson, SEA
6Aaron Rodgers, GB
7Justin Herbert, LAC
8Dak Prescott, DAL
9Tom Brady, TB
10Joe Burrow, CIN
11Jalen Hurts, PHI
12Ryan Tannehill, TEN
13Matthew Stafford, LAR
14Baker Mayfield, CLE
15Kirk Cousins, MIN
16Matt Ryan, ATL
17Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
18Trevor Lawrence, JAC
19Daniel Jones, NYG
20Tua Tagovailoa, MIA
21Deshaun Watson, HOU
22Sam Darnold, NYJ
23Derek Carr, LV
24Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
25Jameis Winston, NO
26Jared Goff, DET
27Cam Newton, NE
28Carson Wentz, PHI
29Zack Wilson, NYJ
30Ryan Fitzpatrick, WAS
31Teddy Bridgewater, DEN
32Tyrod Taylor, HOU

