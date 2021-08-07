Fantasy football rankings: Top 32 quarterbacks for 2021 season

As you prep for your upcoming fantasy draft, it's best to have some kind of hierarchy in mind for each of the key positions.

When it comes to quarterbacks, there are often two ways to go. You can dive in early on one of the high priced, premium players or you can try and snag one with good value later on in the draft. For what it's worth, according to Pickswise, the 13 players most likely to win MVP in 2021 are all quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes leads the way at +500, followed by Aaron Rodgers (+1000), Josh Allen (+1300), Tom Brady (+1600) and Lamar Jackson (+1700).

As we do every August, we've ranked the top 32 QBs as training camps continue on.

