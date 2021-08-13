Fantasy football kicker rankings 2021 (top 20)

August 13, 2021
You've almost made it through your fantasy draft. It's the 16th round. That means you have to take a kicker.
Usually, a good strategy is to pick the respective kicker for the offense that you expect to score the most points. There are also definitely good kickers and bad kickers out there. The problem is consistency at the kicking spot is no longer what it used to be. It's harder to have a reliable kicker on your squad these days. Most often it's simply a matter of good luck when it comes to nabbing the right one.
Still, we've ranked them. Here are the top 20 kickers heading into 2021:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|2
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|3
|Greg Zuerlein
|DAL
|4
|Ryan Succup
|TB
|5
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|6
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|7
|Matt Prater
|ARI
|8
|Robbie Gould
|SF
|9
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|IND
|10
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|11
|Will Lutz
|NO
|12
|Michael Badgley
|LAC
|13
|Matt Gay
|LAR
|14
|Mason Crosby
|GB
|15
|Brandon McManus
|DEN
|16
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|17
|Dustin Hopkins
|WAS
|18
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|19
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|20
|Joey Slye
|CAR
Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports