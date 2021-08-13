More Sports:

August 13, 2021

Fantasy football kicker rankings 2021 (top 20)

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
Jake-Elliott_052020_usat Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott is quite the golfer.

You've almost made it through your fantasy draft. It's the 16th round. That means you have to take a kicker.

Usually, a good strategy is to pick the respective kicker for the offense that you expect to score the most points. There are also definitely good kickers and bad kickers out there. The problem is consistency at the kicking spot is no longer what it used to be. It's harder to have a reliable kicker on your squad these days. Most often it's simply a matter of good luck when it comes to nabbing the right one.

2021 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:
QB | RB | WR | TE | D/ST K | FLEX 

Still, we've ranked them. Here are the top 20 kickers heading into 2021:

RankPlayer Team
1Justin TuckerBAL
2Harrison Butker
KC
3Greg Zuerlein
DAL 
4Ryan SuccupTB
5Younghoe KooATL
6Tyler BassBUF
7Matt PraterARI
8Robbie Gould
SF
9Rodrigo Blankenship
IND
10Jason Myers
SEA
11Will LutzNO
12Michael BadgleyLAC
13Matt GayLAR
14Mason CrosbyGB
15Brandon McManus
DEN
16Daniel CarlsonLV
17Dustin HopkinsWAS
18Jake ElliottPHI
19Chris BoswellPIT
20Joey SlyeCAR


Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Eagles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Steelers preseason game
Quez-Watkins_081221_usat

Sponsored

Philly Shipyard is hiring full-time
Limited - Navy Yard Philadelphia

Music

Taylor Swift, Pink among 2021 MTV Video Music Award nominees
2021 MTV VMA nominees

Health News

How to replace your COVID-19 vaccination card if you live in Philly, elsewhere in Pennsylvania or New Jersey
replace vaccination card in Philadelphia

Investigations

Seven ex-SEPTA managers charged in alleged bribery scheme totaling nearly $1 million
SEPTA Bribery Fraud

Fitness

Doggie Dash and Splash to take place in Wildwood
Doggie Dash in Wildwood

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved