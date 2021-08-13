Fantasy football kicker rankings 2021 (top 20)

You've almost made it through your fantasy draft. It's the 16th round. That means you have to take a kicker.

Usually, a good strategy is to pick the respective kicker for the offense that you expect to score the most points. There are also definitely good kickers and bad kickers out there. The problem is consistency at the kicking spot is no longer what it used to be. It's harder to have a reliable kicker on your squad these days. Most often it's simply a matter of good luck when it comes to nabbing the right one.

Still, we've ranked them. Here are the top 20 kickers heading into 2021:

Rank Player Team 1 Justin Tucker BAL 2 Harrison Butker

KC 3 Greg Zuerlein

DAL 4 Ryan Succup TB 5 Younghoe Koo ATL 6 Tyler Bass BUF 7 Matt Prater ARI 8 Robbie Gould

SF 9 Rodrigo Blankenship

IND 10 Jason Myers

SEA 11 Will Lutz NO 12 Michael Badgley LAC 13 Matt Gay LAR 14 Mason Crosby GB 15 Brandon McManus

DEN 16 Daniel Carlson LV 17 Dustin Hopkins WAS 18 Jake Elliott PHI 19 Chris Boswell PIT 20 Joey Slye CAR





