Fantasy football wide receivers rankings 2021 (top 75, PPR)

Wide receivers can really be hit or miss, which is why one key strategy in fantasy drafting is to load up on wideouts that check off some key boxes: talent, opportunity (on their depth chart) and a history of production.

If you are looking to snag a WR in the first round (to buck what will be an obvious early run on RBs), picking one of the top contenders for offensive player of the year is a good start. According to Pickswise, Stefon Diggs and Devante Adams (both at +2000) lead the way for receivers in the award race. Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins and Tyreek Hill are not far behind at +2500.

Those five, however, are not the five we put atop our rankings. Youngsters Justin Jefferson and DK Metcalf, in our opinion, deserve to be in the conversation too.

2021 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF/ST | K | FLEX



Without further ado, here's a look at our full list of 75 wide receivers for the 2021 fantasy football season:

Rank Player Team 1 Davante Adams GB

2 Tyreek Hill

KC 3 Stefon Diggs

BUF 4 DK Metcalf SEA 5 DeAndre Hopkins

ARI

6 Justin Jefferson MIN

7 Calvin Ridley

ATL 8 AJ Brown

TEN 9 Keenan Allen

LAC 10 Michael Thomas

NO 11 Robert Woods

LAR 12 CeeDee Lamb

DAL 13 Mike Evans

TB 14 Terry McLaurin

WAS 15 Julio Jones

TEN

16 Allen Robinson

CHI 17 Adam Thielen MIN 18 Chris Godwin TB 19 Amari Cooper

DAL 20 Cooper Kupp

LAR 21 Odell Beckham Jr.

CLE 22 DJ Moore CAR 23 Kenny Golladay

NYG 24 Diontae Johnson

PIT 25 Tyler Lockett

SEA 26 Tee Higgins

CIN 27 Brandon Aiyuk

SF 28 Chase Claypool PIT 29 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 30 Courtland Sutton

DEN 31 DeVonta Smith PHI 32 DJ Chark

JAC 33 Will FullerTY Hilton MIA 34 Brandon Cooks HOU 35 Jarvis Landry

CLE 36 Michael Pittman Jr.

IND 37 Tyler Boyd CIN 38 Robby Anderson

CAR 39 JuJu Smith-Schuster

PIT 40 Marquise Brown

BAL 41 Henry Ruggs III

BAL 42 Antonio Brown PIT 43 Deebo Samuel

SF 44 Jerry Jeudy

DEN 45 Mecole Hardman KC 46 Jaylen Waddle MIA 47 Mike Williams

LAC 48 TY Hilton IND 49 Elijah Moore NYJ 50 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC 51 Curtis Samuel

CAR 52 Russell Gage ATL 53 AJ Green

ARI 54 Randall Cobb GB 55 Nelson Agholor NE 56 Corey Davis

NYJ 57 Sammy Watkins

BAL 58 Marvin Jones JAC 59 Darnell Mooney

CHI 60 Michael Gallup DAL 61 DeVante Parker

MIA 62 Gabriel Davis BUF 63 Jamison Crowder NYJ 64 Bryan Edwards LV 65 Cole Beasley BUF 66 Tre-Quan Smith NO 67 Rashod Bateman BAL 68 John Brown LV 69 Rondale Moore ARI 70 Emmanuel Sanders BUF 71 Desean Jackson LAR 72 Matthew Slater NE 73 Sterling Shepard NYG 74 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE 75 Antonio Calloway KC





Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports