Fantasy football wide receivers rankings 2021 (top 75, PPR)

August 09, 2021
Wide receivers can really be hit or miss, which is why one key strategy in fantasy drafting is to load up on wideouts that check off some key boxes: talent, opportunity (on their depth chart) and a history of production.
If you are looking to snag a WR in the first round (to buck what will be an obvious early run on RBs), picking one of the top contenders for offensive player of the year is a good start. According to Pickswise, Stefon Diggs and Devante Adams (both at +2000) lead the way for receivers in the award race. Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins and Tyreek Hill are not far behind at +2500.
Those five, however, are not the five we put atop our rankings. Youngsters Justin Jefferson and DK Metcalf, in our opinion, deserve to be in the conversation too.
Without further ado, here's a look at our full list of 75 wide receivers for the 2021 fantasy football season:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Davante Adams
|GB
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|3
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|4
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|7
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|8
|AJ Brown
|TEN
|9
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|10
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|11
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|12
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|13
|Mike Evans
|TB
|14
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|15
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|16
|Allen Robinson
|CHI
|17
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|18
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|19
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|20
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|21
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|22
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|23
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|24
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|25
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|26
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|27
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|28
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|29
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|30
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|31
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|32
|DJ Chark
|JAC
|33
|Will FullerTY Hilton
|MIA
|34
|Brandon Cooks
|HOU
|35
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|36
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|37
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|38
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|39
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|40
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|41
|Henry Ruggs III
|BAL
|42
|Antonio Brown
|PIT
|43
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|44
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|45
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|46
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|47
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|48
|TY Hilton
|IND
|49
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|50
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|51
|Curtis Samuel
|CAR
|52
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|53
|AJ Green
|ARI
|54
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|55
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|56
| Corey Davis
|NYJ
|57
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|58
|Marvin Jones
|JAC
|59
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|60
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|61
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|62
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|63
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|64
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|65
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|66
|Tre-Quan Smith
|NO
|67
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|68
|John Brown
|LV
|69
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|70
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|71
|Desean Jackson
|LAR
|72
|Matthew Slater
|NE
|73
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|74
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|75
|Antonio Calloway
|KC
