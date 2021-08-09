More Sports:

August 09, 2021

Fantasy football wide receivers rankings 2021 (top 75, PPR)

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
Stefon-Diggs_021920_usat David Berding/USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs looks on before the start of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Wide receivers can really be hit or miss, which is why one key strategy in fantasy drafting is to load up on wideouts that check off some key boxes: talent, opportunity (on their depth chart) and a history of production.

If you are looking to snag a WR in the first round (to buck what will be an obvious early run on RBs), picking one of the top contenders for offensive player of the year is a good start. According to Pickswise, Stefon Diggs and Devante Adams (both at +2000) lead the way for receivers in the award race. Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins and Tyreek Hill are not far behind at +2500.

Those five, however, are not the five we put atop our rankings. Youngsters Justin Jefferson and DK Metcalf, in our opinion, deserve to be in the conversation too.

2021 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF/ST | K | FLEX 

Without further ado, here's a look at our full list of 75 wide receivers for the 2021 fantasy football season:

RankPlayerTeam
1Davante AdamsGB
2Tyreek Hill
KC
3Stefon Diggs
BUF
4DK MetcalfSEA
5DeAndre Hopkins
ARI
6Justin JeffersonMIN
7Calvin Ridley
ATL
8AJ Brown
TEN
9Keenan Allen
LAC
10Michael Thomas
NO
11Robert Woods
LAR
12CeeDee Lamb
DAL
13Mike Evans
TB
14Terry McLaurin
WAS
15Julio Jones
TEN
16Allen Robinson
CHI
17Adam ThielenMIN
18Chris GodwinTB
19Amari Cooper
DAL
20Cooper Kupp
LAR
21Odell Beckham Jr.
CLE
22DJ MooreCAR
23Kenny Golladay
NYG
24Diontae Johnson
PIT
25Tyler Lockett
SEA
26Tee Higgins
CIN
27Brandon Aiyuk
SF
28Chase ClaypoolPIT
29Ja'Marr ChaseCIN
30Courtland Sutton
DEN
31DeVonta SmithPHI
32DJ Chark
JAC
33Will FullerTY HiltonMIA
34Brandon CooksHOU
35Jarvis Landry
CLE
36Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
37Tyler BoydCIN
38Robby Anderson
CAR
39JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
40Marquise Brown
BAL
41Henry Ruggs III
BAL
42Antonio BrownPIT
43Deebo Samuel
SF
44Jerry Jeudy
DEN
45Mecole HardmanKC
46Jaylen WaddleMIA
47Mike Williams
LAC
48TY HiltonIND
49Elijah MooreNYJ
50Laviska Shenault Jr.JAC
51Curtis Samuel
CAR
52Russell GageATL
53AJ Green
ARI
54Randall CobbGB
55Nelson AgholorNE
56 Corey Davis
NYJ
57Sammy Watkins
BAL
58Marvin JonesJAC
59Darnell Mooney
CHI
60Michael GallupDAL
61DeVante Parker
MIA
62Gabriel DavisBUF
63Jamison CrowderNYJ
64Bryan EdwardsLV
65Cole BeasleyBUF
66Tre-Quan SmithNO
67Rashod BatemanBAL
68John BrownLV
69Rondale MooreARI
70Emmanuel SandersBUF
71Desean JacksonLAR
72Matthew SlaterNE
73Sterling ShepardNYG
74Donovan Peoples-JonesCLE
75Antonio CallowayKC


Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly. 

MORE:Best (new) fantasy football team names for 2021 NFL season
https://www.phillyvoice.com/fantasy-football-which-nfl-players-opting-opt-out-2020-season-draft-back-up-wide-receivers-running-backs/
 | Eagles 2021 post-NFL Draft fantasy football player rankings, stat projections
https://www.phillyvoice.com/fantasy-football-help-tips-advice-covid-19-strategies-free-agents-league-practices-recommendations/
 | Fantasy football: How serious are injuries to Saquon Barkley, Michael Thomas, A.J. Brown and others?

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Pickswise Eagles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers re-sign Danny Green to two-year deal worth $20 million
Danny_Green_8_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Experience the wonders of Lenapehoking Watershed: a place for water, art and culture
Migration by Sarah Kavage.jpg

Entertainment

Larry Krasner discusses wearing a ponytail into his 40s on NPR's 'Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!'
80821 Krasner ponytail.png

Music

Taylor Swift announces 'Red (Taylor's Version)' track list, collaborators through cryptic video scavenger hunt
Taylor Swift Red Album

Music

Bruce Springsteen records cover of AC/DC classic with Tom Morello, Eddie Vedder
Springsteen AC/DC cover

Food & Drink

Tinto's rosé tasting includes wines from nine wineries
rose wine tasting at Tinto

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved