Fantasy football tight end rankings 2021 (top 30 PPR)

August 10, 2021
Last season, there was undoubtedly a tight end deficiency in the NFL (like there pretty much is every season).
With George Kittle injured, Travis Kelce led the way with 250.3 fantasy points (in half PPR leagues) while Darren Waller had 221.1 points, and then almost 75 points later you have Robert Tonyan, TJ Hockenson, Mark Andrews and the rest of the pack.
There is a huge difference between the haves and the have-nots, and fantasy owners must decide if they want to spend the capital necessary to have what could be a huge advantage every week. For what its worth, Pickswise projects that Kittle has a realistic shot at offensive player of the year from the TE spot, with +1600 odds, good for the sixth best. Kelce isn't far behind at +1800.
Will there be more than just two 1,000 yard right ends in 2021? Here's a look at our top 30 tight ends for the upcoming fantasy football season:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|2
|Darren Waller
|LV
|3
|George Kittle
|SF
|4
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|5
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|6
|Henry Hunter
|NE
|7
|TJ Hockensen
|DET
|8
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|9
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|10
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|11
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|12
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|13
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|14
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|15
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|16
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|17
|Irv Smith Jr.
|MIN
|18
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|19
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|20
|Adam Trauman
|NO
|21
|Blake Jarwin
|DAL
|22
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|23
|David Njoku
|CLE
|24
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|25
|Jordan Atkins
|HOU
|26
|Blake Bell
|KC
|27
|Darren Fells
|DET
|28
|Maxx Williams
|ARI
|29
|Marcedes Lewis
|GB
|30
|Jerell Adams
|TB
