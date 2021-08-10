Fantasy football tight end rankings 2021 (top 30 PPR)

Last season, there was undoubtedly a tight end deficiency in the NFL (like there pretty much is every season).

With George Kittle injured, Travis Kelce led the way with 250.3 fantasy points (in half PPR leagues) while Darren Waller had 221.1 points, and then almost 75 points later you have Robert Tonyan, TJ Hockenson, Mark Andrews and the rest of the pack.

There is a huge difference between the haves and the have-nots, and fantasy owners must decide if they want to spend the capital necessary to have what could be a huge advantage every week. For what its worth, Pickswise projects that Kittle has a realistic shot at offensive player of the year from the TE spot, with +1600 odds, good for the sixth best. Kelce isn't far behind at +1800.

Will there be more than just two 1,000 yard right ends in 2021? Here's a look at our top 30 tight ends for the upcoming fantasy football season:

Rank Player Team 1 Travis Kelce KC 2 Darren Waller LV 3 George Kittle

SF 4 Kyle Pitts ATL 5 Mark Andrews

BAL 6 Henry Hunter NE 7 TJ Hockensen

DET 8 Tyler Higbee LAR 9 Dallas Goedert PHI 10 Robert Tonyan GB 11 Logan Thomas WAS 12 Mike Gesicki

MIA 13 Rob Gronkowski TB 14 Jonnu Smith

NE 15 Noah Fant DEN 16 Evan Engram

NYG 17 Irv Smith Jr.

MIN 18 Jared Cook LAC 19 Gerald Everett SEA 20 Adam Trauman NO 21 Blake Jarwin DAL 22 Zach Ertz PHI 23 David Njoku

CLE 24 Pat Freiermuth PIT 25 Jordan Atkins HOU 26 Blake Bell KC 27 Darren Fells DET 28 Maxx Williams

ARI 29 Marcedes Lewis GB 30 Jerell Adams TB







