August 10, 2021

Fantasy football tight end rankings 2021 (top 30 PPR)

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Last season, there was undoubtedly a tight end deficiency in the NFL (like there pretty much is every season).

With George Kittle injured, Travis Kelce led the way with 250.3 fantasy points (in half PPR leagues) while Darren Waller had 221.1 points, and then almost 75 points later you have Robert Tonyan, TJ Hockenson, Mark Andrews and the rest of the pack.

There is a huge difference between the haves and the have-nots, and fantasy owners must decide if they want to spend the capital necessary to have what could be a huge advantage every week. For what its worth, Pickswise projects that Kittle has a realistic shot at offensive player of the year from the TE spot, with +1600 odds, good for the sixth best. Kelce isn't far behind at +1800.

Will there be more than just two 1,000 yard right ends in 2021? Here's a look at our top 30 tight ends for the upcoming fantasy football season:

RankPlayerTeam
1Travis KelceKC
2Darren WallerLV
3George Kittle
SF
4Kyle PittsATL
5Mark Andrews
BAL
6Henry HunterNE
7TJ Hockensen
DET
8Tyler HigbeeLAR
9Dallas GoedertPHI
10Robert TonyanGB
11Logan ThomasWAS
12Mike Gesicki
MIA
13Rob GronkowskiTB
14Jonnu Smith
NE
15Noah FantDEN
16Evan Engram
NYG
17Irv Smith Jr.
MIN
18Jared CookLAC
19Gerald EverettSEA
20Adam TraumanNO
21Blake JarwinDAL
22Zach ErtzPHI
23David Njoku
CLE
24Pat FreiermuthPIT
25Jordan AtkinsHOU
26Blake BellKC
27Darren FellsDET
28Maxx Williams
ARI
29Marcedes LewisGB
30Jerell AdamsTB

