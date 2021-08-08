Fantasy football running back rankings 2021 (top 60, PPR)

It would be hard to argue that running backs are not the most important and most volatile position in fantasy football.

Drafting the right one can prevent you from getting headaches and perusing the waiver wire week after week looking for a solution.

There are a handful of no brainer choices on our top 60 list of running backs, with a trio of running backs predicted to be among the front-runners for offensive player of the year. According to Pickswise and their futures bet compilations, Derrick Henry is the favorite, with +700 odds. Christian McCaffery (+1000) and Dalvin Cook (+1400) join him in the top five.

Not surprisingly, those three are who we expect to be the top three picks in fantasy drafts this season. Who follows them?

Here's a look at our top 60 running backs for the 2021 fantasy football season:

Rank Player Team 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR

2 Dalvin Cook MIN 3 Derrick Henry

TEN 4 Alvin Kamara NO 5 Saquon Barkley

NYG

6 Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

7 Nick Chubb CLE 8 Jonathan Taylor

IND

9 Aaron Jones

GB 10 Austin Ekeler LV 11 Joe Mixon CIN 12 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC 13 Antonio Gibson

WAS 14 J.K. Dobbins

BAL 15 Miles Sanders

PHL 16 Chris Carson

SEA 17 Josh Jacobs

LV 18 Najee Harris

PIT 19 D'andre Swift

DET 20 Miles Gaskin MIA 21 Darrell Henderson

LAR 22 Mark Ingram II BAL 23 Travis Etienne

JAC 24 David Montgomery

CHI 25 Chase Edmonds

ARI 26 Raheem Mostert SF 27 Kareem Hunt CLE 28 Melvin Gordon III DEN 29 Ronald Jones TB 30 Zack Moss

BUF 31 Damien Harris

NE 32 Michael Carter NYJ 33 David Johnson

HOU 34 Nyheim Hines

IND 35 James Conner

ARI 36 Leonard Fournette TB 37 James Robinson JAC 38 Kenyan Drake LV 39 Tevin Coleman

NYJ 40 Javonte Williams

DEN 41 Tony Pollard

DAL 42 Tarik Cohen CHI 43 Latavious Murray

NO 44 Trey Sermon

SF 45 Devin Singletary BUF 46 AJ Dillon GB 47 Gus Edwards BAL 48 Jamaal Willams DET 49 James White NE 50 Marlon Mack IND 51 J.D. McKissic WAS 52 Phillip Lindsay HOU 53 Salvon Ahmed MIA 54 Alexander Mattison MIN 55 Rashaad Penny SEA 56 Darrel Williams KC 57 Kenneth Gainwell PHI 58 Justin Jackson LAC 59 Benny Snell Jr. PIT 60 Chuba Hubbard

CAR





