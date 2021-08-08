More Sports:

August 08, 2021

Fantasy football running back rankings 2021 (top 60, PPR)

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
Derrick-Henry_011720_usat Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Derrick Henry led the NFL in rushing yards.

It would be hard to argue that running backs are not the most important and most volatile position in fantasy football.

Drafting the right one can prevent you from getting headaches and perusing the waiver wire week after week looking for a solution. 

There are a handful of no brainer choices on our top 60 list of running backs, with a trio of running backs predicted to be among the front-runners for offensive player of the year. According to Pickswise and their futures bet compilations, Derrick Henry is the favorite, with +700 odds. Christian McCaffery (+1000) and Dalvin Cook (+1400) join him in the top five.

Not surprisingly, those three are who we expect to be the top three picks in fantasy drafts this season. Who follows them?

2021 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF/ST | K | FLEX 

Here's a look at our top 60 running backs for the 2021 fantasy football season:

RankPlayerTeam
1Christian McCaffreyCAR
2Dalvin CookMIN
3Derrick Henry
TEN
4Alvin KamaraNO
5Saquon Barkley
NYG
6Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
7Nick ChubbCLE
8Jonathan Taylor
IND
9Aaron Jones
GB
10Austin EkelerLV
11Joe MixonCIN
12Clyde Edwards-HelaireKC
13Antonio Gibson
WAS
14J.K. Dobbins
BAL
15Miles Sanders
PHL
16Chris Carson
SEA
17Josh Jacobs
LV
18Najee Harris
PIT
19D'andre Swift
DET
20Miles GaskinMIA
21Darrell Henderson
LAR
22Mark Ingram IIBAL
23Travis Etienne
JAC
24David Montgomery
CHI
25Chase Edmonds
ARI
26Raheem MostertSF
27Kareem HuntCLE
28Melvin Gordon IIIDEN
29Ronald JonesTB
30Zack Moss
BUF
31Damien Harris
NE
32Michael CarterNYJ
33David Johnson
HOU
34Nyheim Hines
IND
35James Conner
ARI
36Leonard FournetteTB
37James RobinsonJAC
38Kenyan DrakeLV
39Tevin Coleman
NYJ
40Javonte Williams
DEN
41Tony Pollard
DAL
42Tarik CohenCHI
43Latavious Murray
NO
44Trey Sermon
SF
45Devin SingletaryBUF
46AJ DillonGB
47Gus EdwardsBAL
48Jamaal WillamsDET
49James WhiteNE
50Marlon MackIND
51J.D. McKissicWAS
52Phillip LindsayHOU
53Salvon AhmedMIA
54Alexander MattisonMIN
55Rashaad PennySEA
56Darrel WilliamsKC
57Kenneth GainwellPHI
58Justin JacksonLAC
59Benny Snell Jr.PIT
60Chuba Hubbard
CAR

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly. 

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Pickswise Miles Sanders Eagles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers re-sign Danny Green to two-year deal worth $20 million
Danny_Green_8_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Experience the wonders of Lenapehoking Watershed: a place for water, art and culture
Migration by Sarah Kavage.jpg

Education

Nearly 20,000 Philly students are behind on state vaccinations, could face bans from school
School Immunizations

Prevention

N.J. to reverse course, reimplement COVID-19 mask mandate in schools this fall
New Jersey schools masks

Business

Getting paid to pick up litter in Philadelphia: There's an app for that
80521 Glitter app .jpeg

Food & Drink

Tinto's rosé tasting includes wines from nine wineries
rose wine tasting at Tinto

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved