Fantasy football running back rankings 2021 (top 60, PPR)

August 08, 2021
It would be hard to argue that running backs are not the most important and most volatile position in fantasy football.
Drafting the right one can prevent you from getting headaches and perusing the waiver wire week after week looking for a solution.
There are a handful of no brainer choices on our top 60 list of running backs, with a trio of running backs predicted to be among the front-runners for offensive player of the year. According to Pickswise and their futures bet compilations, Derrick Henry is the favorite, with +700 odds. Christian McCaffery (+1000) and Dalvin Cook (+1400) join him in the top five.
Not surprisingly, those three are who we expect to be the top three picks in fantasy drafts this season. Who follows them?
Here's a look at our top 60 running backs for the 2021 fantasy football season:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|2
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|3
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|4
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|5
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|6
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|7
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|8
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|9
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|10
|Austin Ekeler
|LV
|11
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|12
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|13
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|14
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|15
|Miles Sanders
|PHL
|16
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|17
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|18
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|19
|D'andre Swift
|DET
|20
|Miles Gaskin
|MIA
|21
|Darrell Henderson
|LAR
|22
|Mark Ingram II
|BAL
|23
|Travis Etienne
|JAC
|24
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|25
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|26
|Raheem Mostert
|SF
|27
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|28
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|29
|Ronald Jones
|TB
|30
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|31
|Damien Harris
|NE
|32
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|33
|David Johnson
|HOU
|34
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|35
|James Conner
|ARI
|36
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|37
|James Robinson
|JAC
|38
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|39
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|40
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|41
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|42
|Tarik Cohen
|CHI
|43
|Latavious Murray
|NO
|44
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|45
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|46
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|47
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|48
|Jamaal Willams
|DET
|49
|James White
|NE
|50
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|51
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|52
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|53
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|54
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|55
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|56
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|57
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|58
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|59
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|60
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.
Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports