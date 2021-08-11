Fantasy football defense/special teams rankings 2021

This position matters, but it's likely going to be one of your last two picks in your fantasy draft.

There do not appear to really be any juggernauts on the defensive side of the ball that are worth pouncing on earlier, though the buzz around Washington's pass rush and the always stout defenses of the Rams and Ravens do round out our top three.



For many team owners, streaming defenses is the strategy of choice. If you are looking to use this tactic, the following are the best Week 1 matchups:

Defense vs. Offense Jaguars Texans 49ers Lions Panthers Jets Seahawks Colts

For those looking to pick a D, and stick with it, here's a look at our defense and special teams unit rankings for the entirety of the 2021 fantasy football season:

Rank Team 1 Rams 2 WFT 3 Ravens 4 Steelers 5 49ers 6 Buccaneers 7 Patriots 8 Broncos 9 Bills 10 Seahawks 11 Saints 12 Dolphins 13 Browns 14 Chiefs 15 Chargers 16 Colts 17 Vikings 18 Cardinals 19 Panthers

20 Packers 21 Bears 22 Eagles 23 Titans 24 Giants 25 Cowboys 26 Falcons 27 Jaguars 28 Bengals 29 Jets 30 Raiders 31 Texans 32 Lions

