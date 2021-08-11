More Sports:

August 11, 2021

Fantasy football defense/special teams rankings 2021

By Evan Macy
Rams-defense-donald-ramsey_081121_usat Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young celebrates with cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Aaron Donald after scoring on a 70-yard interception return against Cam Newton and the New England Patriots.

This position matters, but it's likely going to be one of your last two picks in your fantasy draft. 

There do not appear to really be any juggernauts on the defensive side of the ball that are worth pouncing on earlier, though the buzz around Washington's pass rush and the always stout defenses of the Rams and Ravens do round out our top three.

For many team owners, streaming defenses is the strategy of choice. If you are looking to use this tactic, the following are the best Week 1 matchups:

Defensevs. Offense
JaguarsTexans
49ersLions
PanthersJets
SeahawksColts

2021 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:
QB | RB | WR | TE | D/ST | K | FLEX 

For those looking to pick a D, and stick with it, here's a look at our defense and special teams unit rankings for the entirety of the 2021 fantasy football season:

RankTeam
1Rams
2WFT
3Ravens
4Steelers
549ers
6Buccaneers
7Patriots
8Broncos
9Bills
10Seahawks
11Saints
12Dolphins
13Browns
14Chiefs
15Chargers
16Colts
17Vikings
18Cardinals
19Panthers
20Packers
21Bears
22Eagles
23Titans
24Giants
25Cowboys
26Falcons
27Jaguars
28Bengals
29Jets
30Raiders
31Texans
32Lions

