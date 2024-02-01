More Culture:

February 01, 2024

South Jersey woman to compete on FOX dating show 'Farmer Wants a Wife'

Sydney Errera, a 22-year-old from Mullica Township, tries to win the heart of one of four bachelors on Season 2 of the reality series

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
sydney errera farmer wants a wife Michael Becker/FOX

Sydney Errera, a 22-year-old from Mullica Township, is a contestant on the FOX reality dating show 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'

A Mullica Township woman is trading South Jersey for the South on a televised journey to find love.

Sydney Errera, a 22-year-old from the Sweetwater section of the township, is a contestant on "Farmer Wants a Wife." The second season of the reality dating show premieres at 9 p.m. Thursday on FOX.

MORE: Joey Graziadei goes on his first dates as 'The Bachelor' in latest episode

On the show, four farmers from across the country — ranging in age from 23 to 42 — attempt to find their wives among 32 bachelorettes, who are used to the comforts of city or suburban living. As the farmers build connections with the women, they invite some of the contestants to experience rural life on their respective farms.

"I come with baggage," Errera, a construction worker who graduated from Cedar Creek High School, tells one of the farmers in a teaser for the new season.

The FOX show —  hosted by country singer Jennifer Nettles — is a reboot of a 2008 reality show, which in turn was based on a British series that gained popularity in Europe. FOX calls the British franchise "the most successful dating show in the world, airing in 32 countries and resulting in 201 marriages and 514 children … and counting." Season 1, which finished airing in May, averaged 2-2.5 million in overnight ratings, according to Deadline.

The Season 2 farmers include Ty Ferrell, a 42-year-old team roper who lives on a horse and cattle farm in Missouri; Mitchell Kolinsky, a 27-year-old first-generation farmer who lives in Tennessee; Brandon Rogers, a 29-year-old potato and barley farmer from Colorado; and Nathan Smothers, a 23-year-old citrus and cattle farmer from Florida. 

Based on trailers for the season, Errera seems to hit it off with Kolinsky. 

"Farmer Mitchell is so dreamy," Errera tells the cameras during the promo.

Kolinsky also seems to be interested in Errera, complimenting her "beautiful smile." Later in the teaser, the pair share a kiss.

farmer wants a wife sydney errera contestantsMark Hill/FOX

Sydney Errera, of Mullica Township, flashes a smile while mingling with her fellow contestants during the 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2 premiere.

"This land gives me my greatest peace," Kolinsky says of his farmland in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. "If I could share it with someone special, man, that would just mean the world to me. ... I feel like I got everything in my puzzle but one, and that's the woman to make it all complete."

Some contestants faced challenges as the season was filmed, because it was their first time experiencing rural life. But Errera told the Press of Atlantic City that she has two pet sheep at home and enjoyed the process of working on the farm. She also said she enjoyed hanging out with her cast mates during the filming process, which partially took place on a farm in Alabama, and teased that a big "bomb" will be dropped halfway through the season.

"Farmer Wants a Wife" airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on FOX and is available to stream the next day on Hulu. Check out a preview of Season 2 below:

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Without clearly notifying public, Penn Museum buries remains of 19 Black Philadelphians held in its collection
Penn Museum burial

