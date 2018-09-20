Photographer captures rare, supernumerary rainbow over Jersey Shore

Few natural occurrences are more beautiful and joyous to behold than rainbows. Two of them at once is enough to make you cry in amazement and rack up 45 million views on YouTube.

Photographer John Entwistle, whose work often documents nature in New Jersey, captured a rare sight on Monday while watching the sunset with his daughter in Farmingdale, N.J.

RELATED ARTICLE: Pennsylvania sunset photo creates spooky illusion of an alien invasion