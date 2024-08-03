Families with kids returning to school can find supplies and fun activities at Fashion District

Before the bells ring for fall classes, Philadelphia families can help prepare their children for school by stopping at the Fashion District on Friday.

Fashion District Philadelphia is teaming up with the School District of Philadelphia for a "Back-2-School" event on Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a school supply giveaway and numerous activities.

Complimentary school supplies and backpacks will be available at the event, along with no-charge immunizations and physicals, education activities for kids, school registration for anyone new to the district, help with parent portals and other school information.

As a treat for families, the event will include a parade from the Sixers Stixers, which is the drumline for the Philadelphia 76ers. There will also be a runway show by Philly Fashion Week and a runway contest for children to win prizes from.

"This is one of many programs we do throughout the year to support our local families and communities," said Fashion District Philadelphia general manager Ryan Williams. "We look forward to being part of back-to-school season for families across the city for the 2024-2025 school year."

Donations for brand-new school supplies and backpacks can be made in the Fashion District's Levi's location on Level 2R through Aug. 16.

Said Williams about donations: "It is a great way for individuals to help others in the community, and we also encourage local businesses and corporations to donate. It is a great way for companies to give back and make a direct impact in the lives of our city's youth."

Additionally, locations in the Fashion District, including Claire's, Kids Kastle and Wonderspaces, will have discounts and other offers through the Back-2-School event.

The event is at no charge for any families on a first-come first-served basis. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for anyone who wants to line up for the festivities early.

Friday, Aug. 9

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fashion District

901 Market St., Philadelphia