August 14, 2019

August 14, 2019

Fashion District Philadelphia holding job fair ahead of September opening

Job fair Fashion District Philadelphia Source/Fashion District Philadelphia

Fashion District Philadelphia will hold a job fair on August 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PA CareerLink's Suburban Station location. The event requires registration and applicants must bring copies of their resume.

With just over a month to go before the long-awaited opening of Fashion District Philadelphia, the new urban mall is holding a job fair next week for retail positions.

The Aug. 20 event will be held in conjunction with PA CareerLink, which will host the event at their Suburban Station location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The new mall at the site of the former Gallery, redeveloped by PREIT and Macerich, will bring more than 1,000 new jobs to Philadelphia. Retail tenants will be in attendance at the job fair in Center City.

Registration is required to receive a specific time slot to attend the job fair and can be done at Fashion District Philadelphia's Eventbrite page. Applicants must bring 10-20 copies of their resume. 

A list of retailers who will be hiring was revealed last month to round out the project's roster of stores.

SHOPPING

• Pandora
• American Eagle/Aerie
• Express Factory
• Hollister
• Journeys
• Aeropostale
• Justice
• Will's EyeWear
• Bella Shoes
• Eddie Bauer
• American Shaman  
• Gamestop
• Spencer's
• T-Mobile
• Guess Factory
• Skechers
• Zumiez

It was announced earlier this year that four local Philadelphia businesses – American Hats LLC, Dolly's Boutique, Duafe x the Sable Collective and South Fellini – also will have storefronts at the Fashion District. 

Other retail tenants previously announced include Nike Factory Store, H&M, Forever 21, Samsonite, Sunglass Hut, Columbia Sportswear Outlet, Zales, Express Factory Outlet, Levi's Factory Store and ULTA Beauty.

These stores will join Burlington and Century 21, which are currently open.

DINING

• Big Gay Ice Cream
• Rolling Cow Ice Cream
• Auntie Anne's
• Beef Jerky Outlet
• Dunkin Donuts
• Philly Pretzel Factory

Other tenants include Chickie's & Pete's, Chick-fil-A, BurgerFi, Oath Pizza, Pei Wei and Freshii.

City Winery, offering fine dining, classes, concerts and private events, as well as Market Eats, a grab-and-go market accessible to SEPTA's Jefferson Station, will also open at the Fashion District.

Tiffany's Bakery is already open.

ENTERTAINMENT

Wonderspaces is an immersive art experience coming to the Fashion District this winter. Tickets for the first Philadelphia show, "Point of View," will go on sale in September.

In November, AMC Theatres and Round One with bowling, karaoke and gaming, is expected to open.

Those interested in attending the Aug. 20 job fair should register here

