More Health:

November 04, 2018

FDA approves opioid five to 10 times more powerful than fetanyl

Despite warnings that it could be abused, the drug will likely be released early next year

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Drugs Opioids
10082018_opioids_Flickr FindRehabCenters.org/via Flickr Creative Commons

.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new opioid drug used to manage pain on Friday despite warnings that it would likely be abused.

The drug is called Dsuvia and is made by AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a tablet in a single-dose, prefilled applicator to be administered under the tongue by health care providers to patients in settings like hospitals, surgical centers and emergency rooms, according to a company release

RELATED: Pennsylvania farmers markets have host of food-safety issues, study finds

 The FDA's approval has stirred up some controversy amid the ongoing opioid crisis, as its intravenous and epidural use has already been used in the U.S. since 1984. According to the New York Times, the drug is 10 times stronger than fentanyl. 

Last year, overdose deaths spiked up to 40,000 last year, with more than 30,000 from fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, the Times reported.

After the final approval on Friday FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb addressed concerns in a statement.

"There are very tight restrictions being placed on the distribution and use of this product," Gottlieb wrote. "We’ve learned much from the harmful impact that other oral opioid products can have in the context of the opioid crisis."

He reiterated that the drug will only be administered by health care providers. And, AcelRx announced it would be following a safety program that would focus on risk evaluation and mitigation strategy.  

You can read the entire statement here.

Dsuvia is expected to be on the market by early next year.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Drugs Opioids Philadelphia Pain Relief Painkillers FDA Pain Management

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five over/unders (including wins) for the second half of the 2018 Eagles season
110318_Wentz_usat

Transportation

Uber wants to resume testing self-driving cars in Pennsylvania
Uber Stock

Healthy Eating

Skip the grocery store, here's how to DIY your own dried fruit
diy-dried-fruit-pexels

Eagles

Eagles likely to play 'the compensatory pick game' (again) next offseason
110218BrandonGraham

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market creates new section for local distilleries
PA Pour Collective at Reading Terminal Market

Election Day

Philadelphia will have an 80-person task force battling fraud on Election Day
10182018_Larry_Krasner_TC

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.