Fetty Wap’s ‘Nostalgia Tour’ will stop in Philly this summer

Fetty Wap will bring his "Nostalgia Tour" to Philly this summer with a stop at Stateside Live! on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The rapper rose to fame in the mid-2010s with hits including “Trap Queen,” “679” and “My Way.”

The tour follows renewed interest online in Fetty Wap’s music from the mid-2010s and will feature some of his biggest songs, along with newer music.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m. Presales begin Wednesday, May 13.

VIP packages will include premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities, early venue entry and exclusive merchandise, according to the tour announcement.

Additional information is available through Live Nation.

Fetty Wap's "Nostalgia Tour"

Thursday, Aug. 20

Stateside Live!

1100 Pattison Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

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