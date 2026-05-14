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May 14, 2026

Fetty Wap’s ‘Nostalgia Tour’ will stop in Philly this summer

The rapper behind ‘Trap Queen,’ ‘679’ and ‘My Way’ will perform at Stateside Live! in August.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Fetty Wap
Fetty Wap Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Fetty Wap will bring his "Nostalgia Tour" to Stateside Live in Philadelphia on Aug. 20.

Fetty Wap will bring his "Nostalgia Tour" to Philly this summer with a stop at Stateside Live! on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The rapper rose to fame in the mid-2010s with hits including “Trap Queen,” “679” and “My Way.”

The tour follows renewed interest online in Fetty Wap’s music from the mid-2010s and will feature some of his biggest songs, along with newer music.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m. Presales begin Wednesday, May 13.

VIP packages will include premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities, early venue entry and exclusive merchandise, according to the tour announcement.

Additional information is available through Live Nation.

Fetty Wap's "Nostalgia Tour"

Thursday, Aug. 20
Stateside Live!
1100 Pattison Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Concerts Fetty Wap Philadelphia Stateside Live!

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