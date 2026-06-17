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June 17, 2026

New Fika Fan Lounge in Fashion District offers free indoor space for tourists and shoppers to chill out

The area inside the mall at 9th and Market streets was developed with Ikea in honor of Philadelphia hosting the World Cup.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Recreation FIFA
fika lounge fashion district Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

The new Fika Fan Lounge at the Fashion District Mall offers a free indoor space for tourists, World Cup fans and shoppers to hang out.

Tourists, soccer fans and weary shoppers now have a new place to hang out, eat their lunch or just get a break from the heat in Center City after the Fashion District opened a lounge in honor of Philadelphia hosting the World Cup. 

The Fika Fan Lounge is located just inside the mall's entrance at 9th and Market streets. It includes sofas and soft chairs, tables and a children's play area. The rest area was developed in partnership with Ikea, which supplied the furniture for the free public space. 

MORE: By the numbers: City touts attendance totals and preparedness for World Cup

The Fika Fan Lounge is open during the mall's operating hours — Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sundays noon-6 p.m. 

"Given our location next to the region’s primary transit hub and just blocks from Independence Hall, it’s a natural gathering place for fans, visitors, and residents to come together, take a break and enjoy the energy surrounding the tournament," Yoanna Peralta, a marketing manager for the Fashion District, said in a statement. 

The lounge is named after the Swedish word Fika, which is a daily coffee break that often involves a drink and something sweet. 

The lounge will be available from now through July 5. The final FIFA match in Philadelphia will be on July 4. 

Here's a look inside: 

fika lounge 2Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

The new Fika Fan Lounge in the Fashion District mall.


fika lounge 3Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

One of the seating area's in the lounge.


fika lounge 4Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

The new children's play area in the Fashion District.


MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

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