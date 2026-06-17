By the numbers: City touts attendance totals and preparedness for World Cup

City leaders touted a “strong opening” to Philadelphia's debut as a World Cup host city, and they anticipate the momentum to continue through the 39-day soccer tournament.

Over 68,000 fans attended the city's first World Cup match at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday between the Ivory Coast and Ecuador, and 109,000 people went to the first four days of the FIFA Fan Festival in Lemon Hill, including nearly 43,000 on Sunday, the city said Tuesday.

“Hospitality hubs” — which provide free water, restrooms, seating and wayfinding assistance geared toward visitors at LOVE Park, Logan Square, Eakins Oval and Lloyd Hall — have served over 50,000 visitors since opening last week.

“Philadelphia has spent years preparing for this moment and over the past week we have seen the best of our city on display,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement Tuesday. “From welcoming visitors to keeping people safe, Philadelphians have shown the hospitality, service and pride that define our city. We are grateful for their efforts and excited about everything still to come.”

Transit operators, who made efforts to boost service for the busy summer, reported significant spikes in activity following the World Cup’s opening weekend.

SEPTA said its Broad Street Line, which is being rebranded as the “B,” served nearly 19,000 passengers at NRG Station between 8:30 p.m. and midnight after Sunday's game. That's more than the system typically boards after Eagles games, which the transit authority said averaged around 16,000 passengers last season.

“Most fans were on their way home from NRG Station within an hour of the end of the match thanks to extra service that ran every 4-to-5 minutes on the B,” SEPTA wrote in a social media post Monday. “We’re ready to do it all again on Friday when Brazil and Haiti meet on the pitch!”

In preparation for the new riders, SEPTA upgraded some of their high-volume stations along the B and Market-Frankford Line, which is being rebranded as the “L.” The transit authority will also run the line for 24 hours to select stations on match days and boost service for the duration of the tournament.

The Philadelphia International Airport projected that 438,000 arriving and departing passengers went through the airport from June 11-15 and it estimates another 455,000 travelers will come through from June 18-21.

Philly PHLASH, the tourist-centered bus service sponsored by Philadelphia Visitor Center, reported carrying over 7,440 riders during the first four days of the tournament — around a quarter of whom were traveling to Lemon Hill for the FIFA Fan Festival.

On average, the bus system transported around that same number of people over the course of one month in 2025, according to Visit Philadelphia’s most recent annual report. PHLASH added three stops to its Downtown Loop for the tourist season.

From June 11-14, Indego, the city’s bike-share service, saw ridership increase 32% compared with the same time period last year. The company installed additional docks near the Sports Complex and Lemon Hill to accommodate the crowds.

Between Juneteenth programming, the Wawa Welcome America Festival and a lineup of events for the country’s 250th anniversary, city officials believe the tourism boom will continue.

"From transportation and public safety to hospitality and visitor services, city employees and volunteers have worked together to deliver a welcoming experience,” Chief Deputy Mayor Vanessa Garrett Harley said in a statement Tuesday. “We are proud of what we've accomplished so far and we are focused on building on that success in the weeks ahead."

However, hotels have reported lower-than-expected bookings leading up to the start of the World Cup and nightly rates dropped by around 20%, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported last week.

Ed Grose, president and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association, said that most hoteliers within the organization estimated occupancy rates between 70-75% on Sunday, but the official numbers still need to be finalized.

“That is better than a typical Sunday,” he said in an email. “However they were anticipating more demand.”