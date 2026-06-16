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June 16, 2026

Photos: Scenes from Philly's first week as World Cup hosts

The city has embraced the tournament — from the build-up, to the FIFA Fan Festival to the first match at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jeff Tomik
By Jeff Tomik
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment World Cup
World Cup Linc fans Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

Ecuador fans packed Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to witness the first World Cup match played in Philly.

It's less than a week into the World Cup and Philadelphia is already fully embracing its chance to host the biggest soccer tournament on the planet. 

The FIFA Fan Festival drew thousands for the opener on a scorching hot Thursday afternoon and thousands more came to Lemon Hill the next night to watch the U.S. team's impressive 4-1 win over Paraguay. Then Lincoln Financial Field hosted nearly 70,000 people for the city's inaugural World Cup match — a 1-0 Ivory Coast victory over Ecuador that included a winner in the 90th-minute.

MORE: Here's what to expect if you plan to go to the FIFA Fan Festival in Lemon Hill

Before the game, Ecuadorean fans took over the steps outside the Philadelphia Art Museum and put a jersey on the Rocky Statue — an ill-advised move that added them to a long line of fanbases that were jinxed by playing dress-up with the Italian Stallion. 

There are still five more matches left in Philly, with the Brazil-Haiti matchup on deck for Friday. While expensive ticket prices don't seem to be coming down, the Fan Festival provides a free outlet of soccer addicts and anyone who's just here for the moment. Just be mindful of the parking situation

Here are some photos that capture the atmosphere around the city — from the build-up, to the FIFA Fan Festival to the first match at the Linc.

Preparing for the World Cup

City Hall World Cup flagBill Streicher/Imagn Images

A flag hangs at City Hall as Philadelphia prepares to host its first World Cup.


World Cup LincBill Streicher/Imagn Images

Lincoln Financial Field has been temporarily renamed Philadelphia Stadium for the World Cup, but the Eagles' presence remains.


FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill

FIFA Fan Festival crowdMolly McVety/PhillyVoice

Soccer fans at the FIFA Fan Festival in Lemon Hill gravitate toward the shade as they take in the World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa on a hot Thursday afternoon.


FIFA Fan Festival gamesMolly McVety/PhillyVoice

The free FIFA Fan Festival is more than a watch party, with games and activities scattered around the grounds in Lemon Hill.


FIFA Fan Festival storeMolly McVety/PhillyVoice

The FIFA store at the Fan Festival sells jerseys, T-shirts, soccer balls, stuffed toys and more.


Fan Festival USAJohn Kopp/PhillyVoice

Fans celebrate the U.S. men's national team's 4-1 victory over Paraguay at the FIFA Fan Festival in Lemon Hill on Friday night.


The Linc's first match

World Cup LincJames Lang/Imagn Images

The listed attendance on Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday's game between Ecuador and the Ivory Coast was 68,274.


World Cup Jay-ZKyle Ross/Imagn Images

Rapper Jay-Z was seen inside Lincoln Financial Field before Sunday's match between the Ivory Coast and Ecuador.


World Cup Ecuador fansJames Lang/Imagn Images

Ecuador fans packed Lincoln Financial Field for their team's game against Ivory Coast on Sunday night. Ivory Coast won 1-0.


Ivory Coast goalJames Lang/Imagn Images

Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo celebrates after scoring a 90th-minute goal in a 1-0 win over Ecuador.


Ivory Coast fansJames Lang/Imagn Images

Ivory Coast fans celebrate after the lone goal scored in their team's 1-0 win over Ecuador.


Jeff Tomik

Jeff Tomik
PhillyVoice Staff

jefftomik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment World Cup Philadelphia Lemon Hill City Hall Lincoln Financial Field Soccer

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