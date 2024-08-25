Final 2024 Eagles 53-man roster projection

The Philadelphia Eagles have now played their final preseason game, and 53-man cutdowns are on Tuesday. Because the Eagles will likely start whacking guys on Sunday, let's publish one last 53-man roster projection before bodies hit the floor.

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee

Others (1): Will Grier

I suppose there's some miniscule chance the Eagles trade Pickett to some team that doesn't like their backup quarterback situation, but don't hold your breath. To be determined which of Pickett and McKee are active Week 1 against the Packers, and which guy will be the emergency quarterback.

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Kenny Gainwell, Will Shipley

Others (3): Kendall Milton, Tyrion Davis-Price, Lew Nichols

There might have been other years where the roster wasn't as deep and the Eagles might've considered keeping Davis-Price, but they'll likely go light at running back.

Wide receiver (6): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith

Others (6): Parris Campbell, John Ross, Joseph Ngata, Austin Watkins Jr., Jacob Harris, Griffin Hebert

Ainias Smith did juuuuust enough to close out training camp that Howie Roseman can justify keeping the fifth-round rookie.

Campbell was done the minute the team traded for Dotson.

Ngata made some plays in the preseason games, but he's not a viable NFL receiver, in my opinion. Too slow, and his drop that led to an INT in the final preseason game was the nail in the coffin. He's a guy who can give you good reps while preparing for big-bodied receivers in practice though.

Tight end (2): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra

Others (4): E.J. Jenkins, Albert Okwuegbunam, Kevin Foelsch, Armani Rogers

The Eagles kept four tight ends all throughout the 2023 season, and I think they'd still like to keep four (certainly at least three) in 2024. But who?

Jenkins did some nice things throughout camp and in the preseason games, but he is simply not worthy of putting on the 53. That is a guy who can pretty easily be brought back to the practice squad, in my opinion. Meanwhile, Albert O. did nothing all camp.

Look for the Eagles to add a tight end either before cutdowns (via trade) or on the waiver wire after cuts are made by other teams.

Offensive line (9): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, Trevor Keegan, Dylan McMahon

Others (7): Brett Toth, Darian Kinnard, Matt Hennessy, Nick Gates, Anim Dankwah, Jason Poe, Laekin Vakalahi (exempt)

Toth is an interesting case. He isn't super talented by NFL standards, but Jeff Stoutland likes him, likely for his intelligence, versatility, and ability to make line calls. He is a vested veteran and thus not subject to waivers if he gets cut. He has been on the Eagles' roster in some form or fashion every year since 2019, so there is a long relationship there. My bet is that the Eagles will be able to convince Toth to sign back to the practice squad with a promise that he'll be a Week 1 callup against the Packers as the backup center.

The other player to consider here is Kinnard, who looked like a competent enough backup, and who has some guard/tackle versatility. The Eagles surely want to keep him, but it's not as if he's likely to be active on gameday Week 1 if they do.

So then the question becomes, "Will other teams claim him on waivers?" Kinnard is a third-year player who spent the entire 2023 season on Kansas City's practice squad. He's kind of in no-man's land in terms of teams that might consider poaching him, because he has already been in the league for two full season (and thus isn't an ideal project), and there are plenty of veterans with experience out there looking for work who are more ready to play right now. I think the Eagles can safely get him back on the practice squad.

Edge defenders (6): Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Patrick Johnson

Others (3): Tarron Jackson, Julian Okwara, Terrell Lewis

Patrick Johnson had a good camp and preseason game performances, and deserves to make the roster. He is also a good special teams player. It's worth noting that special teams will have heightened importance going forward because of the new kickoff rules.

Interior defensive line (6): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo, Thomas Booker

Others (2): P.J. Mustipher, Gabe Hall

Vic Fangio said that he would like to keep 5-7 interior defensive linemen, and Booker is worthy of that sixth spot.

Linebacker (5): Devin White, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter, Ben VanSumeren

Others (2): Oren Burks, Brandon Smith

There are arguments for both Oren Burks and Brandon Smith to make the roster.



The Eagles signed Burks early in free agency, and he missed almost all of camp with a knee injury. Maybe they just had him earmarked for the 53 all along? Smith is a big dude, and he can run. He can play special teams and has upside as a linebacker.

Ultimately though, there just isn't room on the roster for either guy. I imagine the team will make a Smith a major priority to bring back to the practice squad.

Cornerback (7): Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks

Others (3): Zech McPhearson, Shon Stephens, Parry Nickerson

Again, special teams has heightened importance this season, so that's why I have Jobe on. Ricks is worthy of a spot on somebody's roster, but probably not on the Eagles'. Howie will work the phones and try to get something in return for him, I imagine, and then hold him hostage when nobody bites before cutdowns. (I don't feel great about the inclusion of Jobe or Ricks, to be clear.)

Nickerson played for Fangio in Miami, and is a logical practice squad guy who can be called up in a pinch.

Safety (3): Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Avonte Maddox

Others (4): James Bradberry, Tristin McCollum, Andre' Sam, Caden Sterns

McCollum had a good camp and played well in the preseason games, but like Kinnard above he's a third-year player who has never been a full-time player on an active roster, and there are plenty of available veteran safeties more ready to play right now. The team can probably safely get him back to the practice squad.

It's time to move on from Bradberry.

The team can go light at safety for now, knowing that (a) they can call up McCollum if need be, and (b) Sydney Brown could be returning from the PUP list after four games.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato

There's maybe a scenario where the Eagles cut Lovato and then bring him back, but I don't think the Eagles will screw around with all that.

PUP (1): Sydney Brown