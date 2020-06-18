More News:

June 18, 2020

More Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations in Philly to reopen for limited in-person shopping

By Pat Ralph
Alcohol Liquor
Pennsylvania liquor stores @PAWINESPIRITS/Facebook

Both customers and employees will have to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while inside Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores that have reopened in Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will reopen five more Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Philadelphia for limited in-person shopping on Friday.

Of the 554 liquor stores that are offering in-store access across the state, 28 are located in the Philly region. There will now be 25 Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations open in the city, along with two stores in Montgomery County and one in Delaware County.

Here are the additional stores that will be opening for limited in-person shopping on Friday:

• 180 W. Girard Ave.
• 8705 Germantown Ave.
• 1515 Locust St.
• 3720 Main St.
• 5235 Frankford Ave.

No more than 25 employees and customers will be permitted inside a store at any time, and capacity limits could be further restricted in smaller stores. Customers and employees are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Employees may wear gloves and are strongly encouraged to frequently wash hands. They will be responsible for frequently cleaning and disinfecting stores, and hours will be modified to ensure proper time for such tasks.

The first operating hour is reserved for customers at a higher risk of catching COVID-19, including people 65 and older.

Signage in the stores will direct customers to follow one-way paths in order to avoid cross-traffic and encourage them to refrain from touching products that they don’t intend to buy.

Each location has been professionally sanitized, and plexiglass has been installed at registers to provide a physical barrier at checkout. All sales are final.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will continue offering curbside pickup to the best of their ability as they operate with limited staff. Online orders are still being accepted, too.

