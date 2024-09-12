Fine Wine & Good Spirits to open store at Schuylkill Yards development in University City

A lease has been signed for a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store to occupy the ground floor of a soon-to-be-completed office tower in University City. The building is part of the wider Schuylkill Yards development that surrounds the campus of Drexel University and 30th Street Station.

The 7,700-square-foot store will be in a 14-story building at 3151 Market St., which is expected to be finished by the end of the year. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, which operates the state-run stores, negotiated the lease with investment management company Colliers. The store will be PLCB's first new location in Center City in several years, the company said.

Schuylkill Yards, a partnership between Drexel University and Brandywine Realty Trust, is a $3.5 billion development covering 14 acres in University City. Its four buildings — all in various stages of construction — include a mix of office, residential and retail spaces. The development also calls for 6 1/2 acres of public green space, including the 1 1/2-acre Drexel Square that opened across from 30th Street Station in 2019.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be one of three businesses on the ground floor of the office and lab building at 3151 Market St. Details about the rest of the commercial space there have not been released.

The nearest Fine Wine & Good Spirits store around University City is the store that opened at 4233 Chestnut St. in 2022. There's also a Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 21st and Market streets in Center City.

Other projects for Schuylkill Yards include a 28-story tower at 3025 John F. Kennedy Blvd. and another 28-story, mixed-use tower 3001 John F. Kennedy Blvd. The former Philadelphia Bulletin newspaper building at Drexel Square, now leased by gene therapy company Spark Therapeutics, had been slated to get an Urbanspace food hall with 16 vendors on the ground floor. The New York-based company initially said the food hall would open last fall but hasn't responded to requests for an update on the status of the project.

Drexel University also is in the process of creating a 40,000-square-foot park on the former site of Myers Hall on the north side of campus in the area of 33rd and Race streets.

An opening date for the new Fine Wine & Good Spirits has not been set.