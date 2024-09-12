More News:

September 12, 2024

Fine Wine & Good Spirits to open store at Schuylkill Yards development in University City

The new shop will be on the ground floor of a 14-story lab and office building near Drexel University and 30th Street Station.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Retail
FWGS University City Provided Image/Colliers

Fine Wine & Good Spirits will open on the ground floor of a 14-story lab and office tower at 3151 Market St. in University City.

A lease has been signed for a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store to occupy the ground floor of a soon-to-be-completed office tower in University City. The building is part of the wider Schuylkill Yards development that surrounds the campus of Drexel University and 30th Street Station.

The 7,700-square-foot store will be in a 14-story building at 3151 Market St., which is expected to be finished by the end of the year. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, which operates the state-run stores, negotiated the lease with investment management company Colliers. The store will be PLCB's first new location in Center City in several years, the company said. 

MOREA 35-foot-tall inflatable cloud child to sit in Navy Yard through September

Schuylkill Yards, a partnership between Drexel University and Brandywine Realty Trust, is a $3.5 billion development covering 14 acres in University City. Its four buildings — all in various stages of construction — include a mix of office, residential and retail spaces. The development also calls for 6 1/2 acres of public green space, including the 1 1/2-acre Drexel Square that opened across from 30th Street Station in 2019.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be one of three businesses on the ground floor of the office and lab building at 3151 Market St. Details about the rest of the commercial space there have not been released.

The nearest Fine Wine & Good Spirits store around University City is the store that opened at 4233 Chestnut St. in 2022. There's also a Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 21st and Market streets in Center City.

Other projects for Schuylkill Yards include a 28-story tower at 3025 John F. Kennedy Blvd. and another 28-story, mixed-use tower 3001 John F. Kennedy Blvd. The former Philadelphia Bulletin newspaper building at Drexel Square, now leased by gene therapy company Spark Therapeutics, had been slated to get an Urbanspace food hall with 16 vendors on the ground floor. The New York-based company initially said the food hall would open last fall but hasn't responded to requests for an update on the status of the project.

Drexel University also is in the process of creating a 40,000-square-foot park on the former site of Myers Hall on the north side of campus in the area of 33rd and Race streets.

An opening date for the new Fine Wine & Good Spirits has not been set.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Retail University City Drexel University 30th Street Station Fine Wine & Good Spirits Schuylkill Yards

Videos

Featured

navy-yard-night-festival-food-trucks

Enjoy food trucks, live music, and more at The Navy Yard Night Festival
Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

A warning for men: 0.75 in one year could indicate prostate cancer

Just In

Must Read

2024 Election

How valuable is Taylor Swift's endorsement? Pundits weigh in

Swift endorse Harris

Sponsored

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall

Limited - CBF - Flags

Illness

Cases of EEE, a rare but often deadly mosquito-borne illness, are higher than usual this year

091124EEE.jpg

Music

R&B singer Frankie Beverly dies at 77

Frankie Beverly Questlove

Flyers

Matvei Michkov, Flyers prospects take ice for team's rookie camp

Matvei-Michkov-Flyers-Phillies-First-Pitch-Yankees-7.29.24.jpg

Holiday

Some of the city's Halloween pop-up bars open this week, ushering in spooky season's nightlife

halloween bars tinsel

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved