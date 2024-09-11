More Culture:

September 11, 2024

A 35-foot-tall inflatable cloud child to sit in Navy Yard through September

The art installation was created by Los Angeles-based duo FriendsWithYou, who refer to it as a 'beacon of harmony.'

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Navy Yard
seated little cloud navy yard Langston Clement/Group X

The huge inflatable 'Seated Little Cloud' will be on display at the Navy Yard through September.

A new outdoor art installation, "Seated Little Cloud," was unveiled last week at the Navy Yard — and at a towering 35 feet tall, the cherub-like inflatable character lounging near the main entrance is anything but "little."

"Seated Little Cloud," which was created by Los Angeles-based artist duo FriendsWithYou, is the latest annual Navy Yard installation curated by the Philly art collective known as Group X. The giant piece of art, which is 26 feet wide, will be on display in the middle of Crescent Park — located just through the Navy Yard front gates on Broad Street — until the end of September. The inflatable is free to visit everyday from sunrise to sunset. 

MORE: After starting a bakery out of her home, New June owner to open first store in Brewerytown

The inflatable character has a smiling, blushing cloud face and is wearing overalls as it sits in the cross-legged position. The installation is meant to foster joy and connection while inviting viewers to embrace its relaxed vibes, according to FriendsWithYou artists Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III.

"We created 'Seated Little Cloud' as a beacon of harmony, using our iconic Little Cloud in a meditative pose, to increase the love vibration to the city of Philadelphia and beyond," they said in a release. "We hope the meditative nature is contagious and brings serenity to all. Through our work we strive to connect to ourselves and each other, spreading friendship, building community, and deepening our relationship with the natural world."

navy yard seated little cloudLangston Clement/Group X

'Seated Little Cloud' was created by Los Angeles artist duo FriendsWithYou.


Little Cloud is a signature character in the FriendsWithYou artistic universe and has appeared in displays around the world, from London to Japan to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. There is even a smiling Little Cloud hanging from the ceiling in Fishtown's Pizzeria Beddia.

This is the seventh annual art installation at the Navy Yard by Group X. The memorable first installation in 2018 was "Sea Monsters HERE," which featured a giant inflatable sea monster poking its 20 purple tentacles out of the walls and windows of Building 611. It gained fame as the largest inflatable tentacle sculpture ever made.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Navy Yard Philadelphia Artists Art Sculpture Navy Yard Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

navy-yard-night-festival-food-trucks

Enjoy food trucks, live music, and more at The Navy Yard Night Festival
Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

A warning for men: 0.75 in one year could indicate prostate cancer

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Man to serve life in prison for kidnapping, killing coworker

Bucks County Kidnapping

Sponsored

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall

Limited - CBF - Flags

Fitness

Exercise helps the body store fat in a healthier way — under the skin and not near organs

body fat

Books

Authors to send Jan. 6 graphic novel to Pa. high schools, libraries

Jan 6 comic

Sponsored

Phillies must prioritize health as playoff push amplifies

Kyle-Schwarber-injury-elbow_091124_USAT

Festivals

Chestnut Hill's Fall for the Arts Festival returns for its 40th year on Sept. 15

Chestnut Hill Arts

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved