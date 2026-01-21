A fireworks history exhibition is coming to Old City for America’s 250th

Philadelphia’s role in American history will get a literal spark this spring with a new exhibition tracing the science, spectacle and global roots of fireworks.

“Flash! Bang! Boom! A History of Fireworks” opens April 10 at the Science History Institute’s Hach Gallery in Old City, just blocks from Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. The exhibition is part of the city’s broader observance of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The show explores how fireworks evolved from early pyrotechnic traditions into the displays that have become synonymous with national celebrations. On view will be a mix of rare books, fine art, consumer catalogs and modern pyrotechnic technology, offering a look at both the cultural impact and chemical foundations of fireworks across centuries.

Organizers say the exhibition highlights the knowledge passed down through generations of fireworks makers while placing the spectacle in the context of America’s semiquincentennial.

An opening celebration is scheduled for Friday, April 10.

Opens April 10, 2026

Science History Institute

315 Chestnut St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.



