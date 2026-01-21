More Events:

January 21, 2026

A fireworks history exhibition is coming to Old City for America’s 250th

Science History Institute will open 'Flash! Bang! Boom!' this spring with rare books, art and the chemistry behind pyrotechnics

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Exhibits America250
Science History Institute - Fireworks Provided Courtesy/Science History Institute

A historic fireworks illustration tied to the themes of the Science History Institute’s new exhibition.

Philadelphia’s role in American history will get a literal spark this spring with a new exhibition tracing the science, spectacle and global roots of fireworks.

“Flash! Bang! Boom! A History of Fireworks” opens April 10 at the Science History Institute’s Hach Gallery in Old City, just blocks from Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. The exhibition is part of the city’s broader observance of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The show explores how fireworks evolved from early pyrotechnic traditions into the displays that have become synonymous with national celebrations. On view will be a mix of rare books, fine art, consumer catalogs and modern pyrotechnic technology, offering a look at both the cultural impact and chemical foundations of fireworks across centuries.

Organizers say the exhibition highlights the knowledge passed down through generations of fireworks makers while placing the spectacle in the context of America’s semiquincentennial.

An opening celebration is scheduled for Friday, April 10.

"Flash! Bang! Boom! A History of Fireworks"

Opens April 10, 2026
Science History Institute
315 Chestnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19106

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Exhibits America250 Philadelphia 250 Science History Institute

Videos

Featured

Valentines Day Drink Pink Elephant

The Pink Elephant Valentine’s pop-up is back in Rittenhouse
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Development

Five-year project begins to widen four-mile stretch of Pa. Turnpike

PA Turnpike

Festivals

Cantina la Martina brings La Tamalada back to Kensington in first Philly event since closure

1 La Tamalada - Photo

Illness

Why do colds cause the sniffles in some people and severe illness in others?

Common Cold Study

Entertainment

Skater says devotion to mental health helped him get back to Olympics

Andrew Heo

Entertainment

A new comedy about family, anger and magical chicken soup is premiering in Philly

Marsha Blovotnick and the Marvelous Magical Chicken Soup

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Jared McCain's brutal return to G League; a trade target to replace him in guard mix

Jared-McCain-Sixers-12.28.25-NBA.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved