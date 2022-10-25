Street soccer tournament to take over Frankford Avenue in Fishtown at Thanksgiving

Soccer players will have the opportunity to put their skills to the test during a unique outdoor tournament in Fishtown on Thanksgiving weekend.

Pop-up soccer fields will be set up along Frankford Avenue, from Girard Avenue to Thompson Street, as part of the inaugural Fishtown District Street Soccer Philadelphia Cup on Saturday, Nov. 26. The all-day competition will crown champions in three divisions based on age.

To participate, adult and youth teams must register online and pay a $1,000 entry fee. Each team will have four players, including a goalie, on the field at one time. Games will be 20 minutes long.

The winners of each division will receive trophies and recognition as Fishtown District Street Soccer Champions.

The tournament, which runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., is free to watch. The event will include live announcing, DJs, celebrity matches, food and family entertainment.

The Fishtown District is hosting the event in partnership with Street Soccer USA, a nonprofit organization that seeks to fight poverty and empower underserved communities through soccer.

Street Soccer USA has put on similar events around the country, including in Times Square. This weekend, it will host one in Oakland, California.



"Fishtown District will be the setting for a day filled with friendly competitive soccer as well as (bringing) people together to help other communities in the area through the efforts of Street Soccer USA," Fishtown District Executive Director Marc Collazzo said. "The event, which also falls on Small Business Saturday, gives our businesses an opportunity to participate and benefit from the large crowds expected to attend."



The Philadelphia tournament will occur during the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup, played from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 in Qatar. World Cup games will be shown on big screens throughout the block party.



In June, Philly was chosen as one of the 11 U.S. cities to host World Cup games in 2026.

"Fishtown District is embracing Philadelphia's role as a World Cup city and we are so pleased to bring this exciting and impactful event to Frankford (Avenue)," said Lawrence Cann, CEO of Street Soccer USA.

Net proceeds from the tournament will help fund Street Soccer USA's year-round, neighborhood-based soccer programs. The programs promote social change and are free for participants.

Saturday, Nov. 269 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend; Team registration fees are $1,000Frankford Ave & Thompson St, Philadelphia, PA 19125