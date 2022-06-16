More Sports:

June 16, 2022

Philadelphia named a 2026 World Cup site

Philly will be one of the 11 U.S. cities to host games in 2026

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
World Cup Soccer
Eagles_Cowboys_lincoln_financial_field_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022094.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Lincoln Financial Field will host World Cup games in 2026.

Philadelphia will be one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The announcement was made Thursday during a selection show live in New York, making Philly one of 11 American cities to hold World Cup games a few years from now. Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Miami and New York/New Jersey (The Meadowlands, you know how that goes) will also host World Cup matches. 

Canadian cities Vancouver and Toronto, and Mexican cities Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City will likewise be represented in the World Cup, marking the first time the event will be held across three countries. 

Philadelphia was one of the last cities to be announced as part of the East region, and the news was met with cheers from a viewing party at Love Park upon the selection. 

The 2026 iteration of the tournament will expand from 32 to 48 teams, and Philadelphia has been readying itself to be a site for it ever since FIFA announced the U.S., Canada and Mexico as the host countries back in 2018.

Lincoln Financial Field has become an increasingly regular home to international soccer games in the past few years, and that will no doubt continue into the foreseeable future.

Philadelphia and Citizens Bank Park will also be hosting the MLB All-Star Game in the summer of 2026. 

The announcement also comes as South Philadelphia's Stadium District is poised to see significant investments in fan amenities and entertainment over the next several years.  

"Philadelphia's selection as a World Cup host city reinforces just how valuable the Stadium District is for our city," said Valerie Camillo, president of the Wells Fargo Center. "By the time these World Cup matches kick off, the Stadium District will have even more bars, restaurants, and new facilities as we continue building it into the country's top sports and entertainment hubs." 

