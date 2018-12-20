More Events:

December 20, 2018

Want to start a fitness habit for the new year?

Here's a month-long challenge to get you started

By PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Challenges
Stock_Carroll - Exercise, walking Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A man walking on a path in Philadelphia.

It's hard to form a new habit, harder still when it's one you don't really want to start like working out or skipping that delicious but fattening dessert. Research now suggests that whole 21-31 day advice on the Internet woefully missed the mark. 

But if you're like most Americans and can stand to lose some pounds -- if for no other reason than your long-term health -- you'll have to commit to more than a one-and-done strategy. 

Commit to Fit, the popular fitness program with a gym in Brewerytown and pop-up workout sessions at the Rocky steps and behind the Art Museum, has issued a new four week challenge "for those who are serious about losing weight, building lean muscle, and feeling better than you ever have before." 

RELATED: New data from the CDC suggests U.S. adults are only getting shorter and heavierKeep your New Year's resolution with a free workout


In addition to a full nutrition plan, the program will include unlimited classes and weekly pop-up challenges. The challenge begins January 14 but there's going to be a launch party on Wednesday, January 9 at their Brewerytown studio.

For more information, including pricing for the various workout plans, go here

Commit to Fit Challenge Launch 

Wednesday, Jan. 9
7-8 p.m. | Cost varies 
Commit to Fit studio
1363 N. 31st Street
Philadelphia, PA. 19121

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Fitness Challenges Philadelphia Obesity Habits

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles' 2018 rookie class is small, but promising
122018DallasGoedert

Health Stories

No cash. No heart. Transplant centers require proof of payment
12142018_kidney_transplant_USAT

Historic Philadelphia

PHOTOS: Then and now, Philadelphia during the holidays
Carroll - Then and Now Philadelphia Holidays

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: 'The holiday season is always special to me'
122018_Malcolm-Jenkins_usat

Holiday

20 of the best places to dine out on New Year's Eve
Carroll - New Years 2019

Odd News

South Jersey man recreates 'Christmas Vacation' lights

Holiday light display

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved