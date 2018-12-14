More Events:

December 14, 2018

Keep your New Year's resolution with a free workout

Get over your hangover with some squats

By PhillyVoice Staff
Events Fitness
Kettlebells Knuckles/Wikipedia

Kettlebells can give you a killer workout if used correctly.

It's after New Years. The left over champagne has gone flat. You now have to remember to write 2019 instead of 2018 on all your documents and checks. And you suddenly have all those resolutions to keep to work out and eat better. 

Here's a thought to get you going: Try a free workout.

F45, the Australian fitness import that specializes in high intensity workouts, is offering a free class Wednesday, Jan. 2 in Center City. 

The company uses old school kettlebells, battling ropes and high intensity interval training circuits to formulate exercise programs designed to end in exactly 45 minutes.  Bet saving time was on that list of resolutions.

Simple fitness test might predict early death, study finds

The class is part of F45's Philadelphia rollout. Paid classes are expected to start in the coming year in Center City, Northern Liberties and Manayunk. 

To register for the class go here.

For more on F45 and its fitness philosophy go here

F45 free after New Year's bootcamp

Wednesday, Jan.3
6 to 7 p.m. | Free
Endeavor Athletic
119 S 18th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103

