Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

October 14, 2023
During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.
Turner's game is all about speed. He has an outstanding burst at the snap, and can win around the edge in a flash. He had 8.5 sacks as a true freshman in 2021, and 4.5 sacks in 2022. With Will Anderson off to the NFL, Turner became the obvious Bama edge rusher for opposing offenses to key on, so there were questions as to whether he could produce with added attention. So far, so good, as he already has 6.5 sacks in 2023.
There is only one FBS player with 4.5+ sacks and 20+ pressures so far in 2023 (via TruMedia). #Alabama Edge Dallas Turner pic.twitter.com/3Jghjs7RUl— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 26, 2023
The knock on Turner's game is that he's light, and can struggle at times setting edge in the run game. At the next level, teams are going to look for Turner to get bulkier in the weight room. He'll have to find the right balance of getting stronger, but also not losing his elite speed, which is his meal ticket. He'll be a first rounder, barring unknown injury/character concerns.
The Eagles will soon need to replace Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett, and it's probably worth noting that both Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat will both be in contract years in 2024.
Pace plays the star position in Cincinnati's defense, which is like a linebacker / safety / slot corner hybrid role, not unlike what Chauncey Gardner-Johnson played at Florida. He is the brother of Ivan Pace, who is an undrafted rookie starter at linebacker for the Vikings who you may remember from Week 2.
Pace had his best season in 2021, when he had 95 tackles (10 for loss) and 4 INTs. I think his best fit in the Eagles defense would be as a WILL linebacker, though he would have to put on some weight.
He has not played as well since, and was suspended for Cincinnati's matchup against Oklahoma this season for "violation of team rules." Still, he has ability and would make sense as a sideline-to-sideline linebacker who can make plays behind the Eagles' big defensive front. Day 3 guy.
Irving is averaging 7.9 yards per carry for Oregon this season. He is slippery and runs hard, which leads to an abnormal number of broken tackles for a back his size.
#Oregon RB Bucky Irving just refuses to go down on first contact, so tough with the ball in his hand combined with his elusiveness. Had 89 yards on 10 carries and made every single one of them count...at 5-10, 195.— Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 26, 2023
Bo Nix and and Troy Franklin are impressive but Irving just pops pic.twitter.com/cjk8h5DUV3
Fun player, Day 3 guy. D'Andre Swift, Boston Scott, and Rashaad Penny are all in contract years, and Kenny Gainwell is only under contract through 2024.
Beebe has played LT, RT, LG, and RG at KSU, but his forever home in the NFL will likely be at guard, with maybe some cross-training at center. He has a squatty body type at 6'4, 335, and he is able to effectively anchor against bull rushes, but his lack of length is always going to be prohibitive on the edge at the NFL level.
Beebe can move defenders with his pure strength and the line of scrimmage, but I was surprised by his ability to get on the move. He doesn't give off "athlete" vibes just to look at him, but this dude is fun to watch getting to the second level and burying linebackers and defensive backs.
My top interior OL in the 2023 draft is someone who’s played predominantly at tackle.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) July 17, 2022
Kansas State LT Cooper Beebe (50) is a versatile lineman with great pad level, a nasty edge & good play strength. Think he’s a high-floor starter in the pros. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ntU7K1Zf3n
The Eagles love them some versatile offensive linemen, and with Cam Jurgens moving to center in the near future, the Eagles will need a new starter at RG. Maybe that's 2023 draftee Tyler Steen. Maybe it's someone else. Either way the team needs to replenish its OL depth with versatile players. Day 2 guy.
NFL defenses are now prioritizing limiting explosive plays, so we may see rangy centerfielder types become more valuable in the draft. Kinchens is a ballhawking deep safety who can get sideline to sideline on the back end and make plays on the football.
In 2022, Kinchens had 59 tackles, 6 INTs, 6 additional pass breakups, and a forced fumble. In 2023, he had 10 tackles and an INT before his season was stalled by a scary injury in which he motionless on the field for a bit before was carted off. (He has since returned to the field.)
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader