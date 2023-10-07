Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.

Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri (5'11, 178): LSU at Missouri, 12:00 p.m.

Abrams-Draine enrolled at Missouri as a wide receiver, but he flipped to the defensive side of the ball following his freshman season. He became an immediate contributor in the slot, collecting 37 tackles, 3 INTs, and 7 PBUs in 2021. In 2022, he had 48 tackles and 14 PBUs. So far in 2023, he has 23 tackles, 3 INTs, and 6 PBUs. A look:

Avonte Maddox could be back in 2024 with a pay cut, but it still feels pretty clear that the Eagles need to add a young slot corner.

Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA (6'5, 265): Washington State at UCLA, 3:00 p.m.

Latu suffered a serious neck injury while playing at Washington, and his football career was seemingly over. He transferred to UCLA, where he has thrived, with 10.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles in 2022, and 4 sacks and a forced fumble, and an INT in 4 games in 2023. When you watch his highlights, it's easy to see that Latu has an extensive repertoire of pass rush moves, and he can win either on the edge or from the interior on obvious passing downs:



Brandon Graham's career is winding down and the Eagles can use an upgrade on Derek Barnett.

Smael Mondon, Jr., LB, Georgia (6'3, 225): Kentucky at Georgia, 7:00 p.m.

Mondon was a five star recruit out of high school. He was ranked 21st in the country by 247Sports and 11th by ESPN recruiting. He didn't play much as a freshman in 2021 in Georgia's loaded defense, but he led the 2022 National Champion Bulldogs in with 76 tackles. He has ideal length to get into passing lanes and he has impressive quickness and change of direction ability.

The Eagles have needs going forward at linebacker and adding Georgia players seems to be going well, for the most part.

Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota (6'2, 210): Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Nubin is a big hitter with ball skills (10 INTs since 2021). He is a downfield force against the run who has good recognition when playing deep. Fun highlight reel:

The Eagles' needs at safety are obvious, and Nubin will probably be a Day 2 guy.

Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona (6'5, 325): Arizona at USC, 10:30 p.m.

Morgan might have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, but he tore an ACL in November of last season and opted to go back to Arizona for a fifth season. Morgan has light feet for a big man, he has a strong anchor, and can mirror/match speedier rushers. Here he is getting out in front of a screen from his LT position.

Morgan has only played LT, so he might be a projection to the right side, which is where the Eagles would have a need should Lane Johnson retire in the next year or two.