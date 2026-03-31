Five takeaways from Nick Sirianni's owners meetings media session

On Monday, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke on a variety of topics at the owners meetings in Phoenix. Here are my five biggest takeaways. Disclaimer: Sirianni, Howie Roseman, and Jeffrey Lurie speak at the owners meetings every year, and every year Sirianni's presser is by far the least interesting. This year will be no different.

Will Jeff Stoutland be involved with the team in some capacity this season?

"Obviously we moved on with our staff, and really enjoying working with these guys," Sirianni said. "Obviously love the guys that are no longer part of our staff and always will have a relationship with those guys, with everything they have done for our football team.

"But right now we're just focused on the upcoming year with this staff."

#JimmySays: A few weeks ago, Lane Johnson said on a podcast that Stoutland would be back "in some capacity." Thereafter, Stoutland said on another podcast that that was news to him. On Monday, Sirianni's words did not hint in the slightest that Stoutland would be back in some way.

The "Will Stout be back" scoreboard:

👍: Lane Johnson

👎: Jeff Stoutland, Nick Sirianni

How is Jihaad Campbell progressing with his shoulder injury?

"This is a guy who is just relentless," Sirianni said. " He loves football, and that was very obvious through the draft process last year, throughout spending a year with him. He loves football. He wants to be the best football player he can possibly be. The way he attacks being on the field is the way he attacks his rehab and everything like that to get himself healthy."

#JimmySays: Sirianni didn't say much here about Campbell's injury, which is par for the course for him. He does make a good point that there are some players who attack rehab in a competitive way, and others who maybe don't so much.

In case you missed it, in an interview with NBC's John Clark, Vic Fangio said that Campbell has a shoulder injury, and will miss most of the offseason (h/t Anthony DiBona for pulling the clip):

If you'll recall when the Eagles drafted him, Campbell fell to pick 31 because he was injured. More specifically, he had surgery on a torn labrum on his left shoulder following the 2024 college football season, and was expected to miss the start of training camp. He did beat recovery projections by being ready for Day 1 of camp, so we do have some evidence here that Sirianni isn't just blowing smoke about Campbell's rehab effort.

How will Sean Mannion help Jalen Hurts?

"Jalen is a very talented player and I think that what you've seen is that he's been very effective – I think back to the Minnesota game this year when he had a lot of play action passes and he had a perfect passer rating in that game.

"He's been very effective over the years with play action passes and with the boot game and everything like that. But I think there are some things that are very unique to Jalen that we've done here that will be good, too."

#JimmySays: If Hurts was so good in the Minnesota game because of the play action they ran, why didn't the team run more of what they ran in Minnesota the rest of the season?

What are the Eagles looking for in tight ends in the new scheme?

"Every tight end, regardless of what system you're running, it's going to be important that they're not a one-trick pony. Because if you're putting a guy in only on passing downs, then he's limited to when he's playing in the game. If you're putting him in and you're only passing on first and second down, obviously that's a major tell to the defense that you're giving away. So, it's going to be important in any offense that guys are not a liability on either side.

"It's a very unique position with how much they're involved in having to grind it out like offensive linemen against really good players on the edge, and then also have to create separation in the pass game."

#JimmySays: With the disclaimer that it's hard to find tight ends who are both good receivers and good blockers, the Eagles had one-trick ponies across the board at tight end in 2025, and they brought back most of them.

The Eagles and Pats will have joint practices this summer

No quote here as I didn't have my recorder running, but Sirianni said after his media session that the Eagles would practice in Foxboro during training camp, in case you missed it.

#JimmySays: This was probably the only newsworthy thing he said.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader