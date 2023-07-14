Flight grounded after leaving Philly due to fighting passengers

Two women were kicked off of a flight from Philly to Las Vegas after getting into a heated, disruptive argument earlier this week.

The fracas began after their plane departed from Philadelphia International Airport at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Flight attendants repeatedly tried (and failed) to quell the fight and the flight was diverted to Denver International Airport, where local police were waiting to detain the two women.

MORE NEWS: American Airlines passengers now can go through security at smaller airports and then be bused to PHL

Much of the dispute was captured on video by another passenger who was not involved in the altercation. At one point, one of the two women can be heard shouting "I'm from Philly!" at the other.



Such incidents have become more common on flights over the last few years. Worldwide, unruly flight passenger incidents increased 47% from 2021 to 2022, according to data from the International Air Transport Association. Even after pandemic-era restrictions and mask mandates have been lifted, tensions often still run high in the sky.