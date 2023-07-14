More News:

July 14, 2023

Flight grounded after leaving Philly due to fighting passengers

One woman was heard shouting "I'm from Philly!" before being removed from the Vegas-bound flight

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Flights
A flight from Philly to Las Vegas was grounded on Tuesday night due to a pair of unruly passengers.

Two women were kicked off of a flight from Philly to Las Vegas after getting into a heated, disruptive argument earlier this week.

The fracas began after their plane departed from Philadelphia International Airport at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Flight attendants repeatedly tried (and failed) to quell the fight and the flight was diverted to Denver International Airport, where local police were waiting to detain the two women. 

Much of the dispute was captured on video by another passenger who was not involved in the altercation. At one point, one of the two women can be heard shouting "I'm from Philly!" at the other.

Such incidents have become more common on flights over the last few years. Worldwide, unruly flight passenger incidents increased 47% from 2021 to 2022, according to data from the International Air Transport Association. Even after pandemic-era restrictions and mask mandates have been lifted, tensions often still run high in the sky.

 
