Florida crocodile spotted relaxing on a pool noodle in Key Largo

A crocodile was seen recently in the bay of Key Largo, Fla. This wasn't your typical croc – this was what seemed to be a vacationing reptile. It was floating on a yellow pool noodle, chilling, almost as in trying-to-find-inner-peace chilling.









Victor Perez took the photo and posted it to Instagram. He commented to FOX 13, “We see crocs from time to time in our canal, but never ever one on a noodle.” Perez adds, ”He could have been from up north on vacation, just chilling.”