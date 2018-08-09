More News:

August 09, 2018

75 farm animals break loose from New Jersey livestock auction

By Michael Tanenbaum
Farm animals escape from livestock auction at 225 West Stiger Street in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.

RELATED ARTICLE: Escaped peacocks from Philadelphia Zoo head for highway, fly from police

So wrote George Orwell, who would be proud of the rebellion that took place in Hackettstown, N.J. on Wednesday night.

Authorities said some 75 goats and sheep broke free from a livestock auction at 225 West Stiger St. The animals seem to have escaped through an unsecured gate that was mysteriously "pushed open" — possibly by a pig named Snowball (not really).

Officials said good samaritans and police worked together to herd about 50 to 60 of the animals back into the pen, which was resecured with a piece of rope.

Additional photos of the escape were captured by WRNJ in northwest New Jersey.

Police didn't say anything concerning the whereabouts of the remaining animals, who are likely bound for the utopian Highland Airs Alpaca Ranch, where liberty is worth more than just ribbons. 

Michael Tanenbaum
