Flyers' John Tortorella named USA assistant coach for NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off

John Tortorella will be returning to the international stage.

The Flyers head coach was named an assistant to Team USA's staff for the NHL's 4 Nations Face-off on Wednesday, serving under the Pittsburgh Penguins' Mike Sullivan as head coach and alongside John Hynes (Minnesota Wild head coach) and David Quinn (former San Jose Sharks head coach, now Penguins assistant) as assistant coaches.

Tortorella, who is about to enter his third season as the Flyers' bench boss, previously served as the head coach for Team USA at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and as an assistant for them in the 2010 Olympics, where the U.S. fell just one Sidney Crosby overtime goal away from gold.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will run midseason from Feb. 12-20, 2025 in Montreal and Boston as the NHL's means to dip its toes back in the water of best-on-best international play.

The event was introduced during the league's 2024 All-Star weekend this past February with confirmation that its stars from the U.S., Canada, Sweden, and Finland would be set to compete.

The tournament would also be setting the stage for NHL players to compete in the Olympics again while leading to the NHL's own steady re-introduction of the World Cup of Hockey over the next several years.

