Alex Bump left the nerves behind, and made an instant impact on the Flyers

It's a rarity to see Alex Bump get nervous over anything.

Since entering the Flyers' system as a fifth-round draft pick in 2022, then emerging into a collegiate star at Western Michigan, the now 22-year-old winger has always been maybe the most calm and collected prospect within the organization's pipeline.

But then the Flyers traded established winger Bobby Brink to Minnesota on Friday ahead of the league's deadline. The team's next game was Saturday at Pittsburgh, and with a hole in the lineup, general manager Danny Brière hinted that it just might be Bump's turn after a solid run of play with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms down in the AHL.

On cue, the call came in. Bump reported to Pittsburgh with a white and orange No. 20 jersey awaiting him in the visiting locker room, and with his family traveling in quickly to see his NHL debut.

A lot was happening fast. It would've been easy for any bright-eyed NHL hopeful to feel the nerves building. Bump, even for as unflappable as he is, expected them.

Then he made the walk down the tunnel and stepped onto the ice. After that, he said, it was just hockey.

"Not as nervous as I thought I was gonna be, actually," Bump told reporters after the Flyers beat the rival Penguins, 4-3, in the shootout. "I think I was most nervous for the rookie lap, to be honest. Didn't want to fall or toepick. But once I started playing hockey, it was just another hockey game, I think."

One he'll remember, though, for sure.

Bump left his mark on the game just under five minutes into the second period, and with the Flyers down, 2-1.

Linemate Nikita Grebenkin, along the left wall, lofted the puck into the opposite corner and wheeled around to it from behind the net as center Christian Dvorak went fighting after it himself between two Pittsburgh checkers.

Dvorak won the battle and poked the puck back to Grebenkin, who in a split second, flipped it to his backhand and zipped a pass out to the front of the net.

Bump drifted down all alone to take it with most of the Penguins' skaters distracted. He didn't have much of a window to shoot, but even so, he pulled his hands in, and through three black and yellow jerseys ahead of him, lined a shot by that snuck past the glove of Pittsburgh goalie Stuart Skinner to even the Flyers up.

Bump wanted to give the credit for the sequence that led to his first NHL goal to his linemates.

"That's a hard pass to make," Bump said of Grebenkin's setup after. "Backhand, off the wall. I was kinda all alone, and I kinda bottled it. Just kinda closed my eyes and [shot] it."

Head coach Rick Tocchet, though, didn't believe the play to be as random as Bump made it out to be.

"A lot of confidence," Tocchet told reporters postgame. "Going down there [with the Phantoms], playing down there, developing, I really saw a different player. Talked to [Phantoms head coach John Snowden] today about him. A lot of confidence."

And an overall willingness to shoot with the puck on his stick, Tocchet went on to praise, even if Bump might've closed his eyes for that one.

The Flyers, who haven't been a particularly high-shooting team this season, do need more of that, and if Bump brings it, especially down this final stretch of the season, they'll take it.

Overall, Bump skated 16:07 in his NHL debut and didn't look overwhelmed by the bigger stage.

It took him a bit longer to get there than probably he or most thought, granted, as he came into training camp an initial favorite to make the opening night roster, before a rough preseason instead called for a stint in Lehigh Valley.

But after some relatively quick growing pains, a battle through injury, and then a chance to get into a rhythm over in Allentown – where he rebounded into 11 goals and 26 points in 36 games before his callup – Bump found his way.

And now, with the Flyers' lineup in flux again, he has a real chance to stay.

"It's good that he's taken the information down there[with the Phantoms], coming up here...Hell of a shot," Tocchet said of Bump. "We know he has a great shot. Holding on to pucks, not scared to shoot the puck...that's something we're gonna really develop with him."

And something Bump always knew he, eventually, would pull through, even through the nerves – well, if he ever showed them.

"I've always had the belief in myself that I was going to make it," Bump said after the Flyers returned to their training center in Voorhees on Sunday to practice. "I think if you just have a belief in yourself, I think that's the biggest factor."

The makeshift mask

With each Flyers win this season, the players have been handing off Bernie Parent's mask to the teammate the current holder dubs that night's player of the game.

On Saturday night, the honor was Bump's, but there was just a bit of a problem...

Nic Deslauriers, who had the mask last, had been traded to Carolina, and it went down with him in his equipment bag.

The mask is getting sent back up, but until then, the team had to figure out a makeshift for Bump, and via the video uploaded to the team's social media channels afterward, assistant equipment manager Al Oman had the fix: a paper mask, with the holes cut out, Flyers stickers and all.

Hey, if it works.

"It was good," Bump told reporters in Voorhees on Sunday through laughter.

He said he threw it away, though, when asked if he still had it.

The 'big orange glob'

Bump's family made it hard to miss them inside Pittsburgh's arena.

They took over a section adorned in bright orange shirts with Bump's name and his former No. 21 on the back. That had to do wonders for easing the nerves, too.

"I think I saw them, like, right away," Bump said (via NBC Sports Philadelphia). "You couldn't miss them. Big orange glob in the middle of the black stands. Obviously, I have a great support system."

Bump said the "glob" went as far as members of his extended family, some of which made a three-hour drive to come see him play his first NHL game.

He'll play his first home game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday night, when the Flyers face the Rangers.

Bump said on Sunday that he doesn't expect the party to be as big this time, but that his immediate family – his parents, brother, and sister – will be in the stands.

And they'll probably be a little bit harder to spot with a lot more orange around.

