Flyers fall to Capitals, short of playoffs, in season finale

The Flyers needed a win and a prayer to still make the playoffs, but neither call went answered.

An Erik Johnson redirect countered an opening one from Alex Ovechkin, but with a win in regulation required for Philly to still have a chance, Sam Ersson got pulled with 3:05 left and the game tied to go for it.

T.J. Oshie got the open look, and with an eventual 2-1 defeat of the Flyers in the 82nd and final game of the regular season, the Washington Capitals punched their postseason ticket, all while the Detroit Red Wings forced overtime up in Montreal.

So either way, for the Philadelphia Flyers, the ride is over. End of the line.

"I'm proud of the team, how they've handled themselves, even through some of the bumps we've had at the end of the year," head coach John Tortorella said prior at the morning skate. "They've stayed together. They've tried to figure it out, and now they get to play a Game 82 that means something."



Even if it went all for naught in the end.

Chances and possessions exchanged in the early going of the first, with quick sticks and safe reads canceling them out at both ends of the ice. Sam Ersson made a tough save on John Carlson's point blast through heavy traffic in front, while Cam York was able to clean up with a clear out from behind him as the puck continued to trickle out into the blue paint.

Sean Couturier nearly deflected a puck heading to the Capitals' net with the shaft of his stick, but the angle carried the redirect wide. Then former Flyer Nic Aube Kubel came flying through the middle of the ice for the Caps and toward the Flyers net, but Travis Sanheim jammed him on the move to take away any opportunity.

The Flyers did have the puck moving up ice, but through seven minutes, they were still looking for their first actual registered shot on goal. Then they finally got it, and controversy struck.

Cam Atkinson carried up the middle of the ice and then dropped it for Joel Farabee along the left wall, who had a clear lane to just throw a shot on and get something going. Caps goaltender Charlie Lindgren stopped it, initially, but the puck had sailed up into the air off his blocker. The ref didn't see it and blew the whistle, and when the puck came back down, it was in the net.

The Flyers, and the Wells Fargo Center crowd surrounding them, argued. The officials took it to review, a lengthy one at that, but held to the call of a dead play.

The building wasn't happy. Boos and "ref, you suck!" chants rained down, the score remained 0-0, and the referees definitely didn't win any fans over for the remainder of the night after a few debatable calls went completely untouched – like Garnet Hathaway getting stapled to the boards while his back was turned and Scott Laughton getting taken down in the neutral zone far, far away from the play.

But the Flyers stayed on the puck.

Less than a minute later, Egor Zamula had the space and time to skate down with it himself and slid a pass over to Travis Konecny, who fired off a shot that led to a juicy rebound off Lindgren's pad. Washington cleared it away, but Tom Wilson tripped up Tyson Foerster along the boards going after it to send Philly on to the first and crucial power play.

A unit that had been rudderless for nearly all of the season, however, didn't change now.

Washington's Aliaksei Protas jumped the puck at the blue line as the Flyers were fumbling with it and took off the other way, but Ersson stepped up with a huge save off his pads to keep it scoreless, though ultimately with another man advantage gone to waste.

Nick Seeler jumped in on the rush later on and tried to catch the Capitals sleeping on a wrap-around attempt from behind the net, but Lindgren had the post sealed off to send the puck sailing away from trouble.

Then late into the first, puck luck bounced in favor of the Capitals.

T.J. Oshie, upon a zone entry, flipped the puck up the wall for defenseman Dylan McIlrath, who let a slap shot toward the net go that bounced straight off an Ovechkin moving in. Ersson couldn't track it, the opening tally went to Washington, and a wall went up that took until past the halfway point of the second period for the Flyers to break down.

But they found the crack.

Zamula, who had already made a series of solid plays and passes to that point, held the puck up by the blue line and tried to thread a shot straight through. It found the sticks of Couturier and Erik Johnson on the way there, shifting directions so that the puck could make its way past Lindgren. Tie game, and a pivotal momentum shift.

The ice tilted downhill for the Flyers for the remainder of the frame.

They spent the bulk of the period's remaining time down in Washington's zone and continually jammed the puck back toward the Capitals' net. The horn sounded with the Flyers winning the shot battle 15-12, but they just couldn't put home that next opportunity to pull ahead.

That carried into the third with the score still knotted, which left the Flyers with no other choice but to take the massive gamble with the clock ticking down.

If Washington got a point just from going to overtime, that would've been the season. The Flyers needed the win, in regulation – and regulation losses from Detroit and Pittsburgh – and during the last TV timeout with 4:35 remaining, Ersson started peeking toward the Flyers' bench.

With 3:05 left, the signal came for the pull and the extra attacker.

Oshie got the puck and scored to put the game, and the season, away seconds later.

A season that, for so long, the Flyers defied nearly every expectation of.

"They already know my feelings about that as far as what this team is about," Tortorella said earlier in the day. "I'm proud of them. No matter what happens tonight, I'm excited about how they've handled themselves, I'm excited about some of the growth, excited about hopefully getting an opportunity, but if not, where we go in the future.

So, no matter what the result is tonight, that's not gonna change in my mind."

