Play tailgate games with your favorite players at the Flyers Charities Carnival

Fans can also snap photos with players, tour the locker room and take a shot on goal on the Flyers' ice.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Sports Flyers
Flyers Charities Carnival 2025 Provided Courtesy/Philadelphia Flyers

Fans fill the floor at Xfinity Mobile Arena during a past Flyers Charities Carnival, which transforms the arena into a full-scale indoor carnival for the team’s annual fundraiser.

The Flyers Charities Carnival returns Sunday, Feb. 1, bringing a full day of interactive fan experiences to Xfinity Mobile Arena.

One of the longest-running charity events hosted by a pro sports team, the annual carnival mixes classic fan favorites with new ways to get closer to the team.

Fans can go head-to-head with Flyers players in tailgate-style games like cornhole, axe throwing, giant pong and Pop-A-Shot. Other highlights include a flea market and online auction featuring memorabilia and game-used gear. 

There are also ticketed add-ons available such as player photo and autograph sessions, which provide fans with the opportunity to meet new additions Trevor Zegras, Dan Vladar and Christian Dvorak. Other add-ons include a behind-the-scenes locker room tour and a chance to take a real shot on goal on the Flyers' ice.

Philadelphia Flyers Cam York.pngProvided Courtesy/Philadelphia Flyers

Cam York poses for a photo with a young fan during a past Flyers Charities Carnival.


Children 12 and under receive free admission with the purchase of an adult ticket, with up to four children admitted per adult. 

Proceeds benefit Flyers Charities’ work across the Greater Philadelphia region, supporting youth hockey programs, rebuilding play spaces and assisting families affected by cancer.

Tickets are available at FlyersCarnival.com.

Flyers Charities Carnival

Sunday, Feb. 1
Xfinity Mobile Arena
3601 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Tickets: $35 (add-ons available)

